Apple Might Launch AirPods Pro 2 Later This Year Along With IPhone 14: Report

This year, Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro 2, successor to one of the most successful audio products in the world, the AirPods Pro. Previously, there have been rumours about the discontinuation of Apple AirPods Pro later this year, when Apple launches the new AirPods Pro 2. Now, a new report corroborates the rumours, suggesting that the Cupertino-based tech giant will release a new AirPods Pro model and new colours for the AirPods Max.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might launch the new AirPods Pro 2 later this year, implying that the company is working on a new pair of AirPods. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple AirPods Pro was released in 2019, "so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters." It is also expected that Apple will improve several aspects of the device with the coming successor. As the company is also expected to reveal the new iPhone lineup later this year, it would not be a surprise if both the devices are revealed in the same launch event.

What to expect from the AirPods Pro 2?

For instance, the AirPods Pro 2 are said to come with a sleeker design, a revamped charging case and a few fitness measuring capabilities. There is a good chance that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will support lossless audio. It is important to mention that Apple recently increased the price of AirPods Pro in India and after the hike, the device costs Rs. 26,300. Hence, the AirPods Pro 2 could be priced similarly, as it is a premium product.

Gurman also notes that Apple can also launch new colours of the AirPods Max, the wireless headphones that it launched in 2020. While writing this report, the device is available in several online stores for a price of Rs. 51,999 (Vijay Sales) to rs. 59,900 (Reliance Digital). Additionally, the official Apple website lists five different colours of the device, including Space Grey, Silver, Green, Pink and Sky Blue.

More details about the AirPods Pro 2 and new variants of the AirPods Max should surface on the internet in the coming days. In related news, the specifications of the iPhone 14 Max have been leaked online. According to known tipster @Shadow_Leak, the iPhone 14 Max, a new model in the lineup, will come with a 90Hz display. As of now, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In addition, the iPhone 14 Max could run on the Apple A15 Bionic chipset based on 5 nm architecture, which currently powers the iPhone 13 series