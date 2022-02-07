Apple might launch an affordable MacBook Pro in 2022: Report

Apple is said to launch a slew of products in 2022. While the company is said to begin its year in March with a budget iPhone and a new iPad, it seems like there will be more products later this year. Apparently, Apple might launch a new MacBook Pro with more affordable pricing than previous models. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming MacBook Pro, its processor and other details.

According to Mark Gurman, Bloomberg, Apple is expected to launch an entry-level MacBook Pro this year. In his Powen On newsletter, Gurman says that he expects the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the specifications of the high-end MacBook Pros "by losing the Touch Bar." In order to make the MacBook Pro more affordable, it would not have the ProMotion display, neither the latest M1 Pro nor M1 Max chipsets.

Apple will cut some corners in affordable MacBook Pro

Instead, the Apple MacBook Pro 2022 is said to feature the M2 chipset, which is going to be the successor of the Apple M1 launched in 2020. While Apple has already launched the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets in 2021, M2 will not be more powerful than these. Instead, the chipset will offer better performance over the original M1 processor only. For those catching up, Apple was rumoured to reveal the M2 chipset in the MacBook Pro lineup that was launched last year.

Unlike the latest MacBook Pro that supports the ProMotion display and features a mini-LED display, the upcoming MacBook Pro would not have these features. Additionally, it could also come in lower memory and storage options to lower the price. However, MacBook Pro is not the only Mac that Apple will launch in 2022. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to launch a 24-inch iMac and another MacBook Air, powered with its M2 chipset.

Meanwhile, Apple is said to conduct a launch event on March 8, 2022. While the company itself has not confirmed the event yet, sources familiar with the matter have informed the date to Bloomberg. Over the past few months, Apple has reportedly been working on its upcoming budget iPhone and a new iPad. Recently, the company also imported a new budget iPhone and an iPad in India for testing. Altogether, the March 2022 Apple event seems likely.

Image: UNSPLASH