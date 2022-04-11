Apple Might Launch Two New MacBooks In The Upcoming WWDC: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple could be gearing up to launch a new MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022, scheduled to take place in the month of June. Over the past few months, reports about a new Mac model and chip have been circulating on the internet.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could release two MacBooks at the WWDC 2022. Out of the two models, one would be a redesigned MacBook Air, possibly the 15-inch MacBook Air that has been talked about in the recent past. The other could either be a smaller model of the MacBook Air or even an entry-level MacBook Pro with the M2 chipset.

Macs launched at WWDC 2022 might feature Apple's new M2 chip: Report

Drawing information from reports in the past, there is a chance that the new Macs launched at WWDC 2022 will feature Apple's new M2 chip. To recall, Apple announced its first M1 chip at the WWDC 2020, which also marked Apple's transition from Intel to its own chipsets. With the recent launch of Apple's M1 Ultra, the company said that the M1 family is complete. Hence, it is highly likely that the M2 chipset could also debut at the WWDC 2022.

According to a new report by Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple is planning to launch a larger entry-level MacBook in 2023. The report mentions that the company could be working on a new 15-inch entry-level notebook. Additionally, the 13-inch model of the MacBook Air is also expected to be redesigned with a slightly larger screen in the coming year. Further, the quarterly report by DSCC also mentions that the entry-level iPad could come with a bigger display as well. As of now, the iPad (9th Gen) is the entry-level iPad that comes with a 10.2-inch display.

It is worth mentioning that a report last year suggested that Apple is working on a MacBook Air that will be slightly more expensive than the previous versions of the device. Now, Apple is considering dropping the 'Pro' from the name of the MacBook Pro, which could open up the opportunity for the company to place this model as the entry-level 'MacBook.' Both these devices are expected to arrive later this year.