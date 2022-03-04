Apple "Peak Performance" Event Confirmed: Here Is What To Expect From The Upcoming Event

Apple has officially sent out invitations for its Spring Event. This event will take place on March 8, 2022. It is going to be Apple’s first event in the year 2022 and enthusiasts are expecting new devices. The official announcement comes after months of anticipation and leaks. Since the beginning of this year, Apple was reportedly working on a new budget iPhone and an iPad, which might be revealed at the event as well. Keep reading to know more about the Apple Spring Event 2022, what it could launch and the timings of the event.

Apple Spring Event 2022 schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Apple Spring Event 2022 is scheduled for March 8, 2022. Like the last two years, this event will be held virtually as well. The “Peak Performance” event by Apple will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Like previous events, this one will be live-streamed via YouTube and Apple’s official website. Tech enthusiasts are excited to see what Apple reveals at the event as rumours about a new iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air (5th generation) have been circling on the internet for a long time.

What to expect from the Apple Spring Event 2022?

Over the past few months, there have been multiple reports and leaks that hint towards the launch of a new iPhone SE. Initially, the iPhone SE 2022 was reported to feature an edge-to-edge display, as seen on the newer iPhone models like iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. However, now the device is understood to have the same form-factor as the second-generation iPhone SE, which itself carries the design of the iPhone 8. This time around, the iPhone SE is said to feature 5G connectivity along with improved cameras.

Secondly, Apple could launch a new iPad Air, which will be the fifth generation of the device. The iPad Air is also said to carry the same design from the model launched in 2020. However, it may come with new features such as the wide-angle camera Apple released with iPad 9th Gen in 2021, and an improved chipset. As the 2022 Apple Spring Event is right around the corner, more details about these devices should be unveiled soon.