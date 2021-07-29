Last Updated:

Apple Releases IOS 14.7.1 To Fix 'Unlock With IPhone' And Security Issue

After coming up with iOS 14.7, Apple has launched another minor upgrade to fix a few bugs related to security and some other feature in iPhones and iPad.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 to fix 'Unlock with iPhone' and security issue

Apple is rolling out iOS 14.7.1 to fix a few bugs and a security issue with iOS 14.7 which was released a few days ago. The new update is available for models including iPhone 6s and newer. According to Apple, the updates "fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature." Additionally, the app also provides important security updates. Keep reading to know more about the latest iOS update. 

Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 to fix bugs with the previous update 

Apple recently launched the iOS 14.7 update which introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack to iPhone 12 and fixed some bugs as well. However, the update had a memory issue that might have been exploited, as it allowed an application to execute code. Nevertheless, Apple says that the memory issue has been resolved with the new iOS 14.7.1 update and recommends all users to update their devices to the latest version of iOS.

The 'Unlock with iPhone' feature for Apple Watch was also not working properly on iOS 14.7, and hence an update to fix the issue has also been provided in the Apple iOS 14.7.1. Both iPhone and iPad users reported several bugs on upgrading to iOS 14.7, which include issues with signal reception, lossless playback and other Apple Music Bugs. However, according to a report by Forbes, these issues persist on Apple iOS 14.7.1 in minority. 

Apple iOS 14.7.1 release notes 

"iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

Apple iOS 14.7 release notes '

  • MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user
  • Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
  • Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain
  • Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
  • Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music
  • Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop
  • Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored
  • Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

