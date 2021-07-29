Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 to fix 'Unlock with iPhone' and security issue

Apple is rolling out iOS 14.7.1 to fix a few bugs and a security issue with iOS 14.7 which was released a few days ago. The new update is available for models including iPhone 6s and newer. According to Apple, the updates "fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature." Additionally, the app also provides important security updates. Keep reading to know more about the latest iOS update.

Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 to fix bugs with the previous update

Apple recently launched the iOS 14.7 update which introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack to iPhone 12 and fixed some bugs as well. However, the update had a memory issue that might have been exploited, as it allowed an application to execute code. Nevertheless, Apple says that the memory issue has been resolved with the new iOS 14.7.1 update and recommends all users to update their devices to the latest version of iOS.

The 'Unlock with iPhone' feature for Apple Watch was also not working properly on iOS 14.7, and hence an update to fix the issue has also been provided in the Apple iOS 14.7.1. Both iPhone and iPad users reported several bugs on upgrading to iOS 14.7, which include issues with signal reception, lossless playback and other Apple Music Bugs. However, according to a report by Forbes, these issues persist on Apple iOS 14.7.1 in minority.

Apple iOS 14.7.1 release notes

"iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

