Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 with security fixes and general improvements

Apple has released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 for iPhone and iPad users. Along with these, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also released macOS 12.5,watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6. Although these updates do not come with major changes, they contain a couple of bug fixes for all the platforms. Those who wish to download the latest version of iOS and iPadOS can head over to the Settings section, tap on General and select Software Update. Here are the iOS 15.6 release notes and security updates.

iOS 15.6 release notes

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress, and pause, rewind or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full, even if there is space available

Fixe an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Fixes an issue where iPad mini (6th generation) may not detect a charger or other USB-C accessory

iOS 15.6 security updates

As it turns out, iOS 15.6 and iPad OS 15.6 come with 37 security fixes, which is quite a handful. The security issues fixed in the update include AppleAVD where a remote user may have been able to cause kernel code execution, AppleMobileFileIntegrity where an app might have been able to gain root privileges and more. It is important to note that these are internal software issues or bugs that put users' security at risk. However, the company should be given credit for disclosing the details of all the security issues that have been fixed with the latest iOS and iPad.

Along with iOS 15.6, Apple has also released watchOS 8.7 which also comes with a bunch of improvements, bug fixes and important security updates. Similarly, macOS 12.5 and tvOS 15.6 come with bug fixes. The iOS 15.6 could be one of the last updates that iPhone users receive as Apple has already started working on the upcoming version of iOS, i.e., iOS 16. The developer beta of iOS 16 is already out and it has received three updates so far. Additionally, we are not far away from the announcement of the next iPhone lineup, which is expected to take place in September.