Apple releases iPadOS 16.1 beta, public release after iOS 16 arrives: Report

Apple is going to release the iPhone 14 series, along with new Apple Watches and a couple of other products on 7 September 2022. Along with the products, Apple is also expected to reveal the next generation of iOS, i.e., iOS 16. Now, normally, Apple releases the new iPadOS along with new versions of iOS. However, this year, Apple is going to delay the release of iPadOS 16. As a matter of fact, the company has already released iPadOS 16.1 beta.

iPadOS 16.1 beta released; Apple to skip iPadOS 16

According to a report by TechCrunch, Apple has said that it will deliver the iPadOS on its own schedule. The publication quotes Apple as saying, "This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule." Adding to it, the company said that iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 that will be available for users as a free upgrade. Further, the company may directly release the iPadOS 16.1 as an update for users.

The report not only corroborates the previous but confirms the information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Earlier this month, Gurman wrote in an article that Apple might not release both the iOS and iPadOS updates at the same time. Now that Apple has confirmed that it is holding a launch event on 7 September 2022, we can safely say that iPadOS 16 won't be a part of the event.

According to Gurman's sources, Apple is trying to overhaul the iPadOS 16 with a new multitasking feature and hence, it might take a while before the company can release the new operating system for iPads. For the uninitiated, the iPadOS 16 contains new features like Stage Manager which helps users multitask between several apps and windows, new controls for productivity apps, a built-in weather app and better support for external displays.