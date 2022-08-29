Apple Securing 'Reality One' & 'Reality Pro' As Potential Names For AR/VR Headset: Report

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has started filing multiple trademark applications in the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and other regions to secure the potential name of its upcoming mixed reality headset. Rumours about this headset have been circling on the internet since last year.

Apple securing names for its upcoming mixed reality headset

Although Apple is not involved directly, it relies on law firms to obtain rights for the potential name of the AR/VR headset. The names that the company is after are "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor." The info comes from a recent report published by Bloomberg. Although Apple has been planning and developing the headset for a long time, securing potential names right before the September Far Out event could be just a coincidence.

As per the publication, Apple has hired Immersive Health Solutions LLC, which was established by the Corporation Trust Co., the same company that helped Apple secure the RealityOS trademark. Given that the process began this year in February and has started to take shape recently, it could be a while before the company gets all the trademarks it wants. Anyways, the Apple mixed reality headset is expected to arrive sometime next year.

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, Apple has already previewed the mixed reality headset during a meeting with its executives, board members and CEO Tim Cook. The device is in the final stages of development and the current version is understood to run on Apple's M1 chipset, also found on some MacBooks and iPad versions.

This suggests that Apple might launch the mixed reality headset sooner than expected. As per the publication, Apple did not specifically hold the meeting for unveiling the device to its executives as these types of meetings take place throughout the year. More details about the Apple AR/VR headset should surface in the near future.