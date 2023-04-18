Apple Store At Ambani Mall In Mumbai: Location, Timings, All You Need To Know

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first official store of the company in Mumbai at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The store, situated at Ambani's Jio World Drive Mall, is named Apple BKC. The company's first retail store in India opened after it completed 25 years in the country. This opening of a new store reflects Apple's future plans for the Indian market. Its famous product iPhone will now have its new home in India. After Mumbai, Apple will open its second retail store at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall on April 20.

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex pic.twitter.com/MCMzspFrvp April 18, 2023

Location of the store

The all-new Apple BKC store in Mumbai is based on the ground floor of the Jio World Drive mall and the store number is G1-G2. The mall is located in the popular Bandra Kurla Complex.

How to reach the official store?

The Apple store is located at Jio World Drive at the West entrance. It is situated in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and also provides valet parking services. The nearest railway station to the store is located 1.4 km in Bandra.

Timings to visit the store

The Apple BKC store in Jio World Drive will be open for the public from 11 am to 10 pm

Features of the Apple BKC store in Reliance Jio World Drive Mall

With over 100 team members who will collectively speak over 20 languages in the retail stores, all products such as Apple iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, and accessories like AirTag will also be available. In addition to this, free WiFi to visitors and uninterrupted access to all the Apple products will be there at the store and the visitors will be allowed to click pictures and get training to use the products.