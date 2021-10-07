Apple To Release New Conversation Boost Feature For AirPods Pro & Max; See How To Activate

Apple has been on the top of its game to make its products accessible to a wider range of users. They have been trying to bring in several new innovations to their products including iPhone, AirPods and MacBooks. Recent reports from MacRumours had pointed out that the Conversation Boost feature that was first seen previewed at WWDC is launching soon for AirPods Pro and Air Pods Max. Because of this AirPods new feature, several Apple users have started searching for answers to, ‘how to activate Conversation Boost Feature?’ To help the users, here is a full step-by-step guide that can show you how to activate the new Apple AirPods feature. Read more

How to activate the Conversation Boost Feature on Apple AirPods?

Step 1: Unlock your iPhone

Step 2: One the Settings app

Step 3: Then click on Accessibility

Step 4: Then click on Audio/Visual

Step 5: Then users are required to turn on the Headphone Accommodations

Step 6: Then click on Transparency Mode

Step 7: Click on Conversation Boost

You have enabled the AirPods new Conversation Boost feature

More about Apple

Apple users will need to update their AirPods to the latest firmware version, 4A400. Developers have already released this version for AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Users need to put their AirPods in the charging case and connect it to an iPhone or iPad to download and install the update. Users can also go to Settings > General > About > AirPods and check the version of AirPods OS easily. If you haven’t updated your device, then an option to update will show up on the same window. If the option is not visible, then the update might not be available for your device.

Apart from this, recent reports from Apple’s online store confirms that they are offering free AirPods with iPhone 12 and 12 mini. They have already reduced the price of these phones and are also offering this additional offer. It is because the American tech giant has just launched a new generation of iPhone 13 which can be bought on Apple’s official website.