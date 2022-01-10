Apple To Stick With Mixed Reality For Upcoming Headset, Not To Focus On Metaverse: Report

After Facebook's rebrand as Meta for becoming a Metaverse first company, a lot of other companies have also joined in the effort to create a digital universe where users can exist as avatars and interact with each other. However, recent reports suggest that Apple considers Metaverse as "off-limits" and it is being speculated that the Apple mixed reality headset will not be a Metaverse-oriented product.

It is important to note that Apple is expected to launch its mixed reality headset this year. As the name suggests, the Apple mixed reality headset will use a combination of virtual and augmented reality to provide users with unique experiences. That being said, a recent report by 9To5Mac quotes Bloomberg's Marj Gurman saying "I've been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to - as they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook's vision of the future - is off-limits from Apple." Building upon this, it is being speculated that Apple is either not working on Metaverse related products or does not want to do that.

Apple Mixed Reality headset will focus on AR and VR

It could be an indication that Apple is not Metaverse-focussed at the moment. Additionally, this could also mean that Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will not have the capabilities to let the users enter and interact into the metaverse. Instead, Apple's product will enable users to play games, communicate and consume content at different times throughout the day, as the report suggests that Apple Mixed reality glasses will not be an "all-day device."

While the mixed reality headset is rumoured to be priced around $3,000, it is highly unlikely that it would appeal to the masses who can access VR games on Meta's Oculus Quest 2 priced at $299. The report by Bloomberg also suggests that Apple might use the device to make way for affordable devices that might be released by the company in the future. Mark Gurman claims that Apple is "planning to unleash its own pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor and avatar-based features as early as next year". The mixed reality headset will allow users to interact with the environment around them with the help of digital entities.

Image: UNSPLASH