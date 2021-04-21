Apple TV 4K Announced: New Apple TV Remote, Revolutionary Resolution And More Features

The Spring Loaded event by Apple is here and everyone’s anticipation can now rest. Apple has come up with a whole range of new treats for the consumers to test out. Apple missed out on the Spring event in 2020 due to pandemics, but that hasn’t stopped Apple to deliver some of the best products in 2021. This hardware event has seen upgrades to a lot of old and new ventures by Apple. Numerous people are curious about the Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV 4K

Apple had done it again, it has taken one of its top products a step higher. This time around they made proper changes to the resolution and audio quality of the device. The performance has also received a massive bump too. The new Apple TV 4K has 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid crisp video. All the Apple platforms can be synced in one, a user could use the Apple TV along with their Apple Music and Apple Arcade subscriptions.

The A12 Bionic, Apple’s fastest processor has been added to the Apple TV 4K to provide it a performance bump. The new device also comes with a whole new Apple TV remote for precise control.

New Apple TV remote

Apple has managed to completely redesign their Apple TV remote to add more functionality and better performance. Users can Click to easily browse titles on the Apple TV app. Swipe to move through long playlists in Apple Music. Use a circular gesture on the outer ring to fast-forward or rewind, and find just the scene. Check out the Apple TV remote specs below:

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

IR transmitter

Lightning connector for charging

Rechargeable battery providing months of battery life on a single charge (with typical daily usage)

Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter (sold separately)

Control your TV or receiver via IR or CEC.3

Apple TV 4K Price

Many people have been wondering how high the Apple TV 4K price is going to be. There are two size variant for the new device and have been priced accordingly. The 32GB variant has been priced at INR 18,900 and the 64GB variant has been priced at INR 20,900

Apple TV 4K Specs

High Frame Rate HDR.2

At twice the frame rate for high dynamic range (HDR) video, Apple TV 4K delivers brighter, more realistic colours and greater detail. Fast-action sports look incredibly smooth. Nature documentaries come alive. And YouTube videos jump off the screen.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

True-to-life picture and sound.

Apple TV 4K with Dolby Vision is designed to elevate entertainment to its most vivid form. People can fully immerse themselves in three-dimensional audio with a Dolby Atmos–compatible sound system.

New Collection

Apple TV 4K has great programming from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and ESPN and critically acclaimed Apple Originals from Apple TV+.

Images Source: Apple.com Website

Promo Image Source: Apple.com Website