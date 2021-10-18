Apple Event Live Updates: New MacBook Pro Models Expected To Launch At 'Unleashed' Event

Quick links:
As mentioned earlier, the hotly anticipated event is set to launch the new MacBook Pro models with an improved version of the M1 chipset. Apple is rumoured to launch two new MacBook Pro models - the 14" and 16" notebooks. The leaks also suggest the tech giant introducing an iPhone-style notch in the MacBook Pro models facilitating a higher screen-to-body ratio and allow the rest of the bezels to be thin.
With the launch event inching closer, the rumour mill picked up the pace with many wondering how the design would look like with the Macbook Pro having an iPhone like notch at the top. One user shared a rather funny image of the design. Check the image below.
Oh no. Why is the new MacBook Pro screen notched? pic.twitter.com/zO67bl81fX— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 16, 2021
Apple's 2021 Showcase on September 14 witnessed the launch of a new generation of products, including the iPhone 13, new iPad Minis and the Watch Series. Check out the list here.
Powered by the A15 Bionic chip which has a 4-core GPU, the event debuted the Apple iPhone 13 loaded with a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning tasks.
starts from $699
Launched with the biggest updates so far, the tech giant released a new generation of iPads. The main features of the new generation of iPad include a new iPadOS, more than one million apps designed specifically for iPad, a 12 MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Centre Stage technology, new Accessories like keyboards and support 1st generation of Apple Pencil.
The new Apple Watch 7 was loaded with health tracking and a full QWERTY keyboard. The makers have finalised $399 for the product.
Due to the prevailing situations of the pandemic, Apple continued to hold another virtual event which will be available for interested users to watch on Apple's official website and Youtube and on Apple TV. The event will begin in India from 10.30 pm IST on October 18, 2021. Here is where you can watch the LIVE event.
Apple official Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Apple/videos
Apple official website: https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/
To be held on October 18, 2021, i.e. today, Apple is all set to organize yet another launch event to debut the new MacBook Pro lineup with an improved version of the M1 chipset. Previously, the tech giant held a similar launch event on September 14, 2021, to introduce four smartphones in the iPhone 13 lineup namely the iPhone 13 Mini, vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The hype around the 'Unleashed' event has tech geeks across the world expecting the launch of AirPods Gen 3 which were missing from the previous event.