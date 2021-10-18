Apple Event Live Updates: New MacBook Pro Models Expected To Launch At 'Unleashed' Event

As mentioned earlier, the hotly anticipated event is set to launch the new MacBook Pro models with an improved version of the M1 chipset. Apple is rumoured to launch two new MacBook Pro models - the 14" and 16" notebooks. The leaks also suggest the tech giant introducing an iPhone-style notch in the MacBook Pro models facilitating a higher screen-to-body ratio and allow the rest of the bezels to be thin.

With the launch event inching closer, the rumour mill picked up the pace with many wondering how the design would look like with the Macbook Pro having an iPhone like notch at the top. One user shared a rather funny image of the design. Check the image below.