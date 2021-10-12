Last Updated:

Apple Unleashed Event Set To Take Place On October 18: What To Expect?

Apple has just confirmed that their Unleashed event is going to take place on October 18. Here is all we need to know about this upcoming event from Apple. Read

Apple

Apple has been on the top of its game to come up with the next-generation MacBooks this year. It seems that the American tech giant is right on schedule and have recently announced that a new Apple Unleashed Event is supposed to take place on October 18. The industry expects Apple to release new M1X MacBooks but nothing has been finalised by the makers yet. Following the announcement of the Apple Unleashed event, several users have been trying to find out every information available regarding the upcoming event and what to expect from it. To help out these users here is all the information available on the internet about the Apple October Event. 

Apple announces its new 'Unleashed' event: All we know about it

Apple has officially sent out invites for their Unleashed event which is scheduled to take place on October 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.  The time converts to 10:30 pm IST and the makers are supposed to host the event online just like the iPhone 13 release event. It is the second time Apple has held an October event on the internet mostly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Makers have confirmed that the event will be streamed live on October 18 event through Apple’s website, their official YouTube channel and even Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Users can directly log on to the above-mentioned website to watch the event live on your device. 

What to expect from the Apple Unleashed Event?

Apart from this, a recent report from Digitime Asia has stated that Apple was going to release the new MacBook soon after its original launch was delayed in September. The publication’s sources suggest that the new MacBook Pro models are going to be launched by October and it seems that they could be right. Apart from this, a leak from Apple’s patent has surfaced on the internet which shows a MacBook that is loaded with a new input device called the Apple Pencil. Apparently, Apple is planning to release this replace the Touch Bar with a small slot that fits the new Apple Pencil. The leaks were released by Yanko Design's Sarang Sheth, an industrial designer who is known for creating interesting designs for the 2019 RAZR or the Galaxy Fold 3. Users can expect to see a new generation of MacBooks to be launched during this event. 

