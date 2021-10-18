Apple Unleashed Event To Be Held Tonight: Here's How To Watch Apple Event Live

Apple is holding yet another launch event on October 18, 2021, i.e. today and this time around, the company is believed to launch the new MacBook Pro models with an improved version of the M1 chipset. However, since Apple has not launched the AirPods Gen 3 yet and they have been in the rumour mill for quite some time, there are high chances that Apple might launch them today. The event will be available to watch on Apple's website and YouTube as well.

Previously, Apple conducted an event on September 14, 2021, and launched the iPhone 13 series. As is already known, Apple launched four smartphones in the iPhone 13 lineup, which include the iPhone 13 Mini, vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These iPhones come with advanced camera capabilities, screen to body ratio and better performance than the iPhone 12 lineup.

How to watch Apple 'Unleashed' event tonight?

Due to the COVID pandemic, Apple is not holding any offline events as of now. That being said, the Apple Unleashed event is most likely to be another recorded presentation streamed from Apple Park. Like other events, the Apple Unleashed will be available to watch on YouTube and on Apple's official website. The event will also be available to watch on Apple TV. As mentioned earlier, the event will begin in India from 10.30 pm IST on October 18, 2021.

While the company is expected to launch multiple products today, refreshed MacBook Pro models remain to be the most anticipated devices. The MacBook Pro with an improved processor is being rumoured since March 2021, when Apple was about to hold an event. Newer Apple MacBook Pro models are also expected to come with flat sides, which is the new design language for Apple's new devices.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to launch AirPods Gen 3, which is the successor of the AirPods Pro. While the new wireless earphones from Apple were expected to launch alongside iPhone 13, the company did not do so. The new AirPods are expected to come with silicone tips. Additionally, the company might launch a newer version of the Mac Mini which is expected to come with the same chip as the MacBook Pro.

(Image: apple.com)