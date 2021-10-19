In exciting news for tech-enthusiasts, Apple has unleashed a redesigned MacBook Pro, with a 14-inch screen new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, a notch, and a wider selection of ports in addition to the standard Thunderbolt ones, bringing back the HDMI port and SD card reader, along with a MagSafe 3 connector for charging. The new MacBook Pro comes in two sizes: 14-inch screen and 16-inch screen, starting at $1999 and $2499 respectively.

It has a 14.2” 120Hz ProMotion MiniLED display, or “Liquid Retina Pro XDR” as Apple calls it.

It has slimmer bezels than the previous generation but includes a notch that houses a 1080p webcam, but not Apple’s FaceID system.

Resolution-wise, the 14-inch model runs at 3024 by 1964 and can run at 1000 nits sustained brightness, and 1600 nits peak brightness.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with Apple’s new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, that feature 10 CPU cores. The Pro can have a 14- or 16-core GPU, while the Max has 24- and 32-core GPU options. The new MacBook Pro comes with 16GB standard RAM, which can be upgraded up to 32GB with the M1 Pro, or 64 GB with the M1 Max.

Apple announces the new MacBook Pro with more ports and a notch #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SKjxBxPzXH — Apple Scoop (@AppleScoop) October 18, 2021

With distinct screen sizes, people looking for portability can get the Air or 13-inch Pro, and those looking for more horsepower can get the 14-inch Pro.

The is the first major redesign in Apple’s pro laptop series since 2016, the year that brought unpromising butterfly keyboards, the Touch Bar, and Thunderbolt 3 as the standard and only port type.

The new MacBook Pro with more ports and a notch is available for order "today".

The announcement was made at the much-awaited Apple Unleashed Event hosted by the California-based tech giant on October 18. It was streamed on the official website of the company's YouTube page, from the Cupertino headquarters of Apple.