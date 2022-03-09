Apple Unveils Mac Studio With M1 Ultra: Check Specifications, Price & More

Apple hosted its hotly-buzzed Spring event on Tuesday, March 8. Many iPhone users and fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting to witness the launch of several highly-anticipated products, including the Apple Mac Studio, iPhone SE3, and the iPad Air 5th Gen along with their highly-optimised specifications. The newly-launched desktop indeed aims at professionals, including artists, musicians, designers, 3D artists, scientists, and others.

Studio Display: $1599 starting



Mac Studio with M1 Max: $1999

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: $3999 pic.twitter.com/zMSm5Msgud — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 8, 2022

Apple Mac Studio specifications

The latest addition to the Apple series, Mac Studio comes with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipset options, which is a high-performance desktop with a single aluminium body in a small compact form factor. Mac Studio features a unique double-sided blower to handle the thermals and it has four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports at the back, and 2 USB-C ports at the back, a 10G Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and an audio jack as well. The newly-launched Mac product comes with a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 built-in.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra supports up to 128GB RAM, while the M1 Max supports a maximum of 64GB RAM. The maximum storage capacity support is 8TB SSD. The new Apple product also plays 18 8K streams together and is faster than Apple's top-of-the-line Mac Pro as well.

Apple Mac Studio Price

Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at $1,999 (approx INR 1,51,924), and M1 Ultra models start at $3,999 (approx INR 3,03, 924). The studio display is $1,599 (approx INR 1,21,524). The new Mac Studio goes on pre-orders from March 18, Friday.

