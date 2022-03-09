Last Updated:

Apple Unveils Mac Studio With M1 Ultra: Check Specifications, Price & More

Apple, during the latest Spring event, unveiled Mac Studio with loaded specifications like M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipset options. Check details inside.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Mac Studio

Image: Twitter/@MKBHD


Apple hosted its hotly-buzzed Spring event on Tuesday, March 8. Many iPhone users and fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting to witness the launch of several highly-anticipated products, including the Apple Mac Studio, iPhone SE3, and the iPad Air 5th Gen along with their highly-optimised specifications. The newly-launched desktop indeed aims at professionals, including artists, musicians, designers, 3D artists, scientists, and others.

Apple Mac Studio specifications

The latest addition to the Apple series, Mac Studio comes with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipset options, which is a high-performance desktop with a single aluminium body in a small compact form factor. Mac Studio features a unique double-sided blower to handle the thermals and it has four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports at the back, and 2 USB-C ports at the back, a 10G Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and an audio jack as well. The newly-launched Mac product comes with a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 built-in. 

READ | Apple Event 2022 Highlights: Check everything that Apple announced during its March event

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra supports up to 128GB RAM, while the M1 Max supports a maximum of 64GB RAM. The maximum storage capacity support is 8TB SSD. The new Apple product also plays 18 8K streams together and is faster than Apple's top-of-the-line Mac Pro as well. 

READ | Apple Unveils iPhone SE3 with 5G: Check Specifications, Price & More

Apple Mac Studio Price

Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at $1,999 (approx INR 1,51,924), and M1 Ultra models start at $3,999 (approx INR 3,03, 924). The studio display is $1,599 (approx INR 1,21,524). The new Mac Studio goes on pre-orders from March 18, Friday. 

READ | Apple unveils iPad Air with M1 chip: Check Specifications, Price & other details

Image: Twitter/@MKBHD

READ | Apple Event 2022: New 'breakthrough' M1 Ultra chip added to the Apple family
Tags: Mac Studio, Apple, iOS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND