Apple Watch: How To Track Sleep On Apple Watch Using Sleep App, Check Details Here

Latest Apple Watch has a feature to use the Sleep app to track your sleep using the watch, by wearing the watch to bed. The app also allows to create bedtime schedules to track and meet goals, with an option of keeping separate schedules for weekdays and weekends. The app shows a trend of your sleep over the past 14 days as well. The features of the Sleep app include:

A Sleep goal of how many hours of sleep you want

The time you should go to bed and get out of bed

Alarm sound to wake up to

Sleep mode to limit distractions as you go to bed and after you’re in bed

Sleep tracking in Sleep mode which uses your motion to detect sleep

How to track sleep on Apple watch and change settings

Steps to set up Sleep on Apple Watch:

Open the Sleep app on the Apple watch or the Health app on iPhone and on-screen instructions will be shown on setting up. To change or turn off the next wake-up alarm: Open the Sleep app, tap on current bedtime, and either click on turn off the alarm or set a new time. This is only applicable to the immediate next wake up alarm, after which it resumes back to the normal schedule. To add or change a sleep schedule: Open the Sleep app, tap on Full Schedule, and select between ‘Change a sleep schedule’, ‘Add a sleep schedule’, ‘Change your sleep goal’, and ‘Change Wind Down time’. After this, set the days for your schedule, adjust wake up time and bedtime, set alarm options and/or remove or cancel a sleep schedule. How to track sleep on Apple watch: Open the Sleep app on the Apple watch and scroll down to the amount of sleep from the previous night and the sleep average trend over the last 14 days. To change sleep options, open Settings on the Apple watch device, tap Sleep and choose between the following options: Sleep Mode, Showtime, Sleep Tracking, Charging reminders, and Wake to haptic taps. These settings allow you to customize your experience with the Apple Sleep feature. The changes in these settings can be accessed and modified through the Health app on iPhone as well.

Apple watch latest prices and models

The Apple watch price varies from model to model, and as per customizations preferred by the consumer. The Apple watch price also fluctuates based on the introduction of new models. The features of the models and prices can be compared on the site. There are the current models and available on the Apple site, as of Friday, July 9:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 1

