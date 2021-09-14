Apple Watch Series 7 Debuts With Full QWERTY Keyboard; 'larger Than Ever'

The hotly-anticipated Apple Event took place on September 14, 10.30 IST, and introduced the newest products of its lineup to the public. This marks the tech giant's second virtual annual September event due to the pandemic. The 'California Streaming' event unveiled several products, from iPhone 13 to AirPods3 and the Apple Watch series. The LIVE event was streamed on its official website as well as on the Apple TV app.

Apple launched the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 7 and introduced its new lineup with the latest features and exciting new colours.

Apple Watch Series 7 features and specifications

Dubbed as the next generation of Apple Watch, the newest Apple Watch Series 7 was released by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the annual event. The newest series will have 20% more screen area and a thinner body at just 1.7mm as compared to the Series 6. The Apple Watch will also have redesigned and enlarged buttons to make the applications more accessible. The new design of the watch will have softer and rounded corners along with 70% more brightness when the wrist is down to make it easier to check the time.

Additionally, Apple also introduced new Watch Faces designed especially for Series 7. The larger displays will enable the users to interact more efficiently with more text on the screen, a full keyboard with tap or slide features. The new series also comes with improved durability and a crack-resistant front. It also received the IP6X certification for dust resistance along with WR50 water resistance. The Watch is updated with new charging architecture for up to 33% faster charging which will take up to 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80% charge.

Apple Watch Series 7



- 20% more screen area

- 1.7mm boarders

- New UI

- 40% thinner than series 6

- 70% brighter

- Crack resistant

- IPX6X for dust resistant

- 33% faster charge



5 new colors 🙏🏻 Coming later this fall… #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jB5fBhUyia — iJustine (@ijustine) September 14, 2021

Apple Watch colours

The Watch Series 7 will be available in five brand new colours namely midnight, starlight, green, blue, and red along with stainless steel and titanium in multiple colours. The Watch will also be compatible will all the existing bands.

Apple Watch Price and release date

The Apple Watch 7 pricing starts at $399 in the US and will be available later this fall although no specific date was announced.

Image: Twitter/@MarquesBrownlee/apple