Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-order Begins: Check How To Pre-order The Smartwatch Online

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the iPhone 13 series on September 14, 2021. While Apple did not reveal much about the smartwatch at the California Streaming event, it was told that the smartwatch will be available later this year. Earlier this month, the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 was revealed by a Flipkart listing, and the watch is available to pre-order. Keep reading to know more about how to pre-order Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch Series 7 price.

The latest smartwatch by Apple will be available in four standard models for which the Indian pricing starts at Rs. 41,990. Like every year the models come in two different sizes, two options for connectivity (GPS only, Cellular + GPS) and other stylised models. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available to pre-order in India from October 8, 2021.

Apple Watch Series 7 price and models

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS - Rs. 41,900

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS + Cellular - Rs. 50,900

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS - Rs. 44,900

Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm GPS + Cellular - Rs. 53,900

The standard models are available in multiple colours including black, white, green, blue, and red. Additionally, there are models with stylised straps and cases. The Apple Watch Series 7 Silver Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band model is priced at Rs. 69,990. The Apple Watch Series 7 Siler Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Look is priced at Rs. 73,990. The smartwatch is also available in editions developed in collaboration with Nike.

How to pre-order Apple Watch Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available to pre-order on all leading retail stores starting today. Those who are interested to purchase the smartwatch can log on to Apple's official website and pre-order the Apple Watch Series 7 by selecting the watch and connectivity option they want. On Apple's official website, the delivery date for the product is showing between 6 to 12 November 2021. The watch is also available for pre-order on Amazon. The sale of the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on October 15, 2021.