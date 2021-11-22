Apple Watch Series 8 Might Come With Dual Speakers, Reveals Leaked Render

It has not been long since the Apple Watch Series 7 was launched and the internet is effervescing with information about the upcoming Apple Watch. Most likely, the upcoming smartwatch from Apple will be called Apple Watch Series 8 and will launch alongside the 2022 iPhone. Keep reading to know more about the 2022 Apple smartwatch, leaked renders and other known details.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with a bigger display in 2022. A report by Gsmarena from the month of October 2021 cites Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young for stating that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in three display sizes. Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two display sizes: 41mm and 45mm, which itself is an increase over the display size of the Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm and 44mm. From what it looks like, Apple Watch Series 8 might be larger than 45mm.

Would you like to see a bigger display on Series 8 of the Apple Watch in 2022? — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Apple Watch Series 8 might come with a dual speaker

The latest report by Gsmarena reveals more information about the design of the upcoming Apple Watch through its CAD renders. The render has been created based on images. While there are no major design changes, the render does contain a dual speaker grill on the side of the Apple Watch chassis. Citing a source who has seen the Apple Watch Series 8 in a light green share, the publication says that the colour visible in the render is not a part of the leak. Since there is no official confirmation about the product yet, readers might take the information with a pinch of salt.

While the design and everything else appears to be similar to the previous models, Apple might reduce the bezel size on the Apple Watch Series 8 to accommodate an even larger display in the device. Using a curved display is also a possibility. Additionally, Apple is also believed to introduce new health management features like measurement of body temperature. Now while the current generations of smartwatches do this by measuring the temperature of the skin, the Apple Watch Series 8 might use some sort of advanced tech to measure the actual body temperature.

Image: Leaksapplepro/Gsmarena