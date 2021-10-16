Last Updated:

Apple Watch Series 8 To Be Larger Than Current Models: Reports

While the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come in three sizes, with a larger display.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Apple Watch Series 8 might be larger than current models: Reports industry insider

With Apple Watch Series 7, Apple seems to have reiterated the previous series, with maximum improvements being in the durability department. However, Apple has also worked upon the display on their smartwatch, making it completely bezel-less. While it certainly improves the looks of the device, the Apple Watch Series 8 might come with a bigger display. Keep reading to know more about the 2022 Apple Watch. 

According to a tweet by Display Supply Chain Consultant CEO Ross young, the Cupertino-based tech giant might be working on bigger displays for the 2022 Apple Watch. The industry insider goes on to say that there might be as many as three sizes next year. To put things in reference, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. If the claim turns out to be true, Apple fans might get to see three different watch sizes in the year 2022. 

Apple Watch Series 8 might come in three sizes

Previously, the Apple Watch Series 6 has been available in two different sizes - 40mm and 44mm. Further, there have been multiple models in terms of connectivity, coming in GPS-only and GPS + cellular models. In Apple Watch Series 7, the company has managed to eliminate the bezels from all the sides of the display, increasing the size by one millimetre on each side. This watch is also available in multiple connectivity models. Next year, the Apple Watch 2022 is believed to come in multiple watch sizes. 

Apart from this, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple Watch Series 8 will come with new health management features such as body temperature tracking. Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers an elaborate set of health monitoring features such as ECG, blood oxygen tracking and more. Apple Watches are among the most accurate fitness trackers available but are available at a premium price tag. 

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available to pre-order on all leading retail stores. Those who are interested to purchase the smartwatch can log on to Apple's official website and pre-order the Apple Watch Series 7 by selecting the watch and connectivity option they want. On Apple's official website, the delivery date for the product is showing between 6 to 12 November 2021. The watch is also available for pre-order on Amazon. The sale of the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on October 15, 2021. 

