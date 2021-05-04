Apple Watch Update Will Soon Let Users Monitor Their Blood Pressure & Glucose: Reports

Apple Watch could soon get a number of new features that would make it easier for its users to measure blood glucose, blood pressure and alcohol levels. Smartwatches are immensely popular among people as it helps them keep a track on their health. Among the many smartwatches, Apple’s smartwatch has various features and sensors and is used widely by people.

Apple Watch blood pressure level, glucose level launching soon?

A recent report published in UK’s media portal, Telegraph suggests that a company has joined hands with Apple. According to the media portal, the US tech giant is now the largest customer of Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is a UK-based company that is involved in designing sensors for monitoring blood using infrared light.

Reportedly, the sensors are capable of monitoring blood glucose and alcohol levels, which generally only medical or specialised equipment could monitor. Reportedly, Rockley Photonics is planning to go public in New York and the company has stated that the two largest customers accounted for 100 per cent and 99.6 per cent of the firms revenue in 2020 and in 2019 respectively. One of the customers, as reported by the media portal, was Apple.

According to the reports, Apple being named in the filing means that it is a major client of Rockley Photonics. Currently, Apple Watch includes sensors for metrics. It can measure things like the heart rate of a user.

But with the updated sensors, media reports suggest, the watch will be able to check and monitor a user’s blood glucose levels and blood pressure. Such an Apple Watch blood pressure monitor could be a game-changer. Rockley CEO Andrew Rickman has revealed that he anticipates technology developed by the company will be in consumer products by the year 2022, as reported by the media portal.

Moreover, the media portal suggests that Apple is working on patent applications for components that can be used to monitor glucose levels. The applications will measure glucose levels through the skin and not rely on drawing blood. However, the accuracy of the device with its new feature shall be closely watched.

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

During the pandemic, a number of users faced difficulty unlocking their phones as they are wearing masks. Here are the steps to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch. Read below

Make sure that you're wearing a mask and that your Apple Watch is on your wrist and unlocked. Wake your iPhone by raising it or tapping its screen. Glance at your iPhone to unlock it. Then you can slide up from the bottom of your iPhone screen to begin using it.

Image source: Shutterstock