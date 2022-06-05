Apple WWDC 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect From The Event?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Council (WWDC) 2022 is scheduled to be held online from tomorrow, June 6, till June 10. At this event, the American technology giant is expected to unveil new versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. In addition to these new macs, including a refreshed MacBook Air, which is likely to be launched tomorrow, notably, the most-awaited announcement of the event is the launch of the next version of iOS.

According to reports, iOS 16 will have some of the key value-added features, whereas the iPad's next major software update will also be unveiled at this event. A highly advanced and redesigned multitasking interface for iPadOS 16, to check background apps and switch between tasks, is also expected to be revealed.

Apple WWDC 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

The Apple WWDC 2022 event will begin at 10.30 pm IST.

It will be broadcast online, and users will be able to watch the event on any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or tvOS device by going to the Apple website.

Also, users can watch the live stream by visiting the official YouTube page of Apple.

It is expected that Apple's keynotes will be two hours long.

Apple WWDC 2022: What to expect from the event?

It is expected that the Apple 14 series may bring the AOD (Always On Display) with it, a feature only in flagship and premium Android smartphones. It is being speculated that Apple's always-on-display mode is likely to be available to the Pro and Max models only. Along with this, it is guessed that Apple 14 could see some other changes also.

One of the major announcements that the tech giant could possibly make would be a punch-hole display in the 2022 iPhone series. It is expected that the new series of iPhone will have the latest A16 Bionic chipset with improvements in performance compared to current performance. Further, users also expect that Apple would enhance more power of its batteries and change the configuration of the lenses. However, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the above mention changes.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)