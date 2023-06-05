From Vision Pro VR To IOS17: All The Fascinating Innovations Apple Introduced At WWDC23

Apple's new headset, Is it the device VR has been looking for?

The star of the show is expected to be a pair of goggles perhaps called Reality Pro, according to media leaks that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company hasn't always been the first to try its hand at making a particular device.

Apple's lineage of breakthroughs dates back to a bow-tied Jobs peddling the first Mac in 1984 a tradition that continued with the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, the iPad in 2010, the Apple Watch in 2014 and its AirPods in 2016.

But with a hefty price tag that could be in the USD 3,000 range, Apple's new headset may also be greeted with a lukewarm reception from all but affluent technophiles.

If the new device turns out to be a niche product, it would leave Apple in the same bind as other major tech companies and startups that have tried selling headsets or glasses equipped with technology that either thrusts people into artificial worlds or projects digital images with scenery and things that are actually in front of them a format known as augmented reality.

With Inputs from AP