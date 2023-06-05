From Vision Pro VR To IOS17: All The Fascinating Innovations Apple Introduced At WWDC23

Quick links:
VisionPro (Image: Apple YouTube)
Here's a look at everything that went down at Apple's 2023 WWDC event:
After introducing wide-ranging updates Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a Vote of Thanks from the Apple Park in California. During his keynote speech, Cook called the Vision Pro a "Revolutionary Product".
The Vision Pro is priced at $3499. Apple's new product will operate on VisionOS and will have apps like HeartX and interactive Anatomy of the Heart, Sky Guide - which gives you a planetarium experience, along with all apps available on iPad and iPhones.
The Vision Pro will not only operate on the M2 chip but will also include the R1 chip which can enable users to see things taking place right in front of their eyes.
On the occasion of 100 years of Disney, CEO Bob Iger introduced the Disney+ app for Apple Vision Pro. This will include, a 3D interaction with landscapes from Star Wars. “We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality,” Iger said during his address.
Apple all new device VisionPro is finally here, In the WWDC23, Tim Cook introduced the new headset. Some of the features include:
The new watchOS came with fascinating updates that focus on both physical health and mental health. The updates include:
Apple introduced the new tvOS 17. Some of the updates include:
The updates also came in Airpods. One of the major changes includes Adaptive Audio, which changes audio levels based on the surroundings so that users are aware of what's happening around them.
Apple also introduced updates on macOS Sonoma with several interesting updates. This includes:
When it comes to iPads, IOS 17 came with a plethora of new updates. For the first time, IPad OS 17 will now let users download Final cut pro and Logic on iPad. Some of the updates are:
The new IOS 17 came with the latest updates, which include contact posters, offline maps, Live stickers, etc.
When it comes to new innovations, Apple introduced Standby for iPhone. It is always on display and showcase and showcases important information at the bedside.
When it comes to the software update Apple introduced the IOS 17 with fabulous updates. Some of them include:
The new Macbook Pro is 7 times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro. It has up to 192 GB of unified memory, Six open PCIe gen 4 slots, etc.
Taking forward the legacy of M2 Max, Apple introduced the new Mac Studio with M2 Ultra. The M2 ultra has 24 core CPU and a 30% faster GPU. It has a memory bandwidth of 800 GB/s.
Kickstarting the event, Apple introduced the new Macbook Air. The 15-inch laptop has an M2 chip and is 12 times faster than Intel-based Macbook Air. It is more lightweight than the last one.
Tim Cook Kickstarted the WWDC23 from the Apple Park California. "We will be talking about the future of our devices as well as introducing some exciting new products," Cook stated in the introduction.
Apple developers shared a glimpse of the goodies that are being offered ahead of the Apple WWDC23 event. "#WWDC23 swag!" developer Paul Hudson wrote on Twitter.
Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Apple CEO, Tim Cook called the event one of 'Apple's best event ever'. "WWDC is always one of my favourite moments of the year — and this one is going to be our best ever! Tune in for our special event at 10 a.m. PT," he wrote on Twitter.
The star of the show is expected to be a pair of goggles perhaps called Reality Pro, according to media leaks that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company hasn't always been the first to try its hand at making a particular device.
Apple's lineage of breakthroughs dates back to a bow-tied Jobs peddling the first Mac in 1984 a tradition that continued with the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, the iPad in 2010, the Apple Watch in 2014 and its AirPods in 2016.
But with a hefty price tag that could be in the USD 3,000 range, Apple's new headset may also be greeted with a lukewarm reception from all but affluent technophiles.
If the new device turns out to be a niche product, it would leave Apple in the same bind as other major tech companies and startups that have tried selling headsets or glasses equipped with technology that either thrusts people into artificial worlds or projects digital images with scenery and things that are actually in front of them a format known as augmented reality.
People stand outside of the Steve Jobs Theater before an event on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif., Image: AP
With Inputs from AP
As a part of its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple issues a challenge to students across the globe. The challenge involves students creating an original app playground using Swift coding language. Here's a look at the winner list:
The winner list includes 20-year-old Asmi Jain from the city of Indore. Jain created an app playground designed to help users strengthen their eye muscles. It tracks user’s eye movements as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen.
“It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him,” Jain said after winning the challenge. “My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend’s uncle can use at their own pace.”
Swift Student Challenge winner Asmi Jain from Indore, Image: Apple.com
Yemi Agesin's family lived in Germany, Nigeria, Belgium, and England before returning to the United States when he was a teenager. The 21-year-old created an app playground that combines two of his passions: sports and filmmaking. The app is a first-person baseball game that alludes to two of his passions: sports and filmmaking.
“You learn so much about the world when you move around,” says Agesin, who starts his final year at Kennesaw State University in Georgia this fall. “I think that really helps me because when I’m building things, I always try to consider and design for a wide range of perspectives," he added.
Swift Student Challenge winner Yemi Agesin, Image: Apple.com
The Third winner of the Swift challenge is 25-year-old Marta Michelle Caliendo. Caliendo’s winning app playground is a memory game featuring anatomically correct pictures of dinosaur fossils that she drew in Procreate on iPad.
“My first experience with Swift was when I started at the academy, and it was beautiful because it was so intuitive and simple,” she said after winning the challenge. “I really love this programming language because it lets me share a part of my personality through my code," she added.
Swift Student Challenge winner Marta Michelle Caliendo, Image: Apple.com
A day before the historic event Apple CEO Tim Cook met students from all over the world who were involved in creating innovative apps to make Apple even more useful for people with disabilities. "As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhones into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come!" Cook wrote on Twitter.
Along with Apple's first mixed-reality headset (RealityPro), the American tech giant is all set to issue a plethora of new and fascinating announcements. Some of the most expected announcements are as follows:
The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on YouTube.The event is important since the release of an AR/VR headset would be Apple’s biggest hardware product launch since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015. Apple is attempting to push the vision of its CEO Tim Cook who has expressed interest in augmented reality for years.
In a short while, American Technology giant Apple is all set to unveil its most ambitious new hardware products in years. This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will take place at Apple’s Cupertino, California, campus, the company is expected to introduce a “mixed reality headset” which will offer both virtual reality and augmented reality.
“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!” she added.
