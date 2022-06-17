Apple's 15-inch MacBook could come with two CPU options including a new M2 Pro chipset

Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple's potential 15-inch notebook will enter mass production in 4Q23. Further, the analyst mentioned that Apple wants to design the product with the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air, the notebook with a smaller screen. Kuo also mentions that the notebook might not be called MacBook Air. While these predictions were made back in March, Kuo has shared some prediction updates on these points.

Apple 15-inch MacBook to enter mass production next year

As per the latest prediction, the new 15-inch MacBook will enter mass production in the middle of the first half of next year. Subsequently, the launch date of the device may be set for 2Q23 (second quarter of 2023) or later. In addition to this, Kuo mentions that the new 15-inch MacBook may come with two CPU options including M2 (with 35W power adapter) and M2 Pro (with 67W power adapter).

While Apple just released the M2 chipset at the WWDC 2022, the M2 Pro is yet to be revealed by the company. However, as the name suggests, M2 Pro should be more powerful than both the original M1 chipset and the newly launched M2 chipset. As of now, there have been no leaks related to the M2 Pro chipset, but they should surface on the internet soon, including other specifications and the price of the model. Lastly, Kuo says that he has not heard of any plans related to the rumoured 12-inch MacBook.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) pre-bookings to be live soon

Apple mentioned on its official website, writing, "On Friday, June 17, at 5 a.m. PDT, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 will be available to customers to order on apple.com, the Apple Store app and through Apple Authorized Resellers and will start arriving before customers worldwide on Friday, June 24." In India, users will be able to pre-book the MacBook Pro (2022) starting today, June 17, 2022, from 05:30 PM IST onwards. The laptop will be available at prices starting at Rs. 1,29,900. Depending upon the model that users want to purchase, the price of the Apple MacBook will vary.