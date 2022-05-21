Apple's IPhone 13 And Samsung Galaxy A12 Are Among Most Sold Smartphones In The World

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series in 2021. It has been quite some time since their launch but three models in the iPhone 13 series are among the most sold smartphones in the world. The information was shared by Francisco Jeronimo, Associate VP at IDC, via Twitter on May 17, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the most sold smartphones in the world and what other companies made it to the top five list.

Apple iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro Max top most sold smartphones in world

While the tweet does not contain any information about the number of units sold, it says that Apple's iPhone 13 secure the first position on the list of the top five most sold smartphones in the world during Q1 2022. To recall, iPhone 13 was launched by Apple in October last year. It comes with Apple's fastest mobile chipset yet, the A15 Bionic. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a dual-rear camera. While writing this report, the iPhone 13 is available in India from Rs. 69,990 at Croma. Globally, the smartphone is available for $699.

Yet another smartphone from Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max secured second place on the same list. Apple launched the iPhone 13 Pro Max along with other models in the iPhone 13 series. As the name suggests, it is the maxed-out version of the iPhone. The smartphone comes with a Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset and has a triple rear camera setup. At the time, iPhone 13 Pro Max is available from Rs. 1,26,990 in India, at Croma. Globally, Apple sells the device from $999.

Top 5 Most sold smartphones in 1Q22:

1. iPhone 13

2. iPhone 13 Pro Max

3. Galaxy A12

4. iPhone 13 Pro

5. Galaxy A32@Apple revenues from the iPhone 13 range totalled $42B (>84% of total iPhone sales). @SamsungMobile leads in the low-end, but it only generated $3.6B (A12&A32) pic.twitter.com/BkuGQaOsW1 — Francisco Jeronimo (He/Him) (@fjeronimo) May 17, 2022

Samsung leads in the entry-level segment

Interestingly, the third and the fifth position on the list was secured by Samsung's entry-level smartphones - the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A32 respectively. While the former comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the latter has a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Additionally, the Galaxy A12 is available in India from Rs. 12,999 and the Galaxy A32 is available from Rs. 21,999.

In his tweet, Jeronimo also highlights that Apple's revenue from the sales of the iPhone 13 alone stands at $42B, which accounts for more than 84% of the total iPhone sales. On the other hand, Samsung leads the low-end market, with total revenue of $3.6B generated from sales of Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A32. Stay tuned for more updates related to Apple and Samsung and other tech news.