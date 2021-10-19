Apple's New MacBook Pro Price In India & Dubai: Read Delivery Date & Availability Details

On Monday, October 18, 2021, Apple launched its new MacBook Pro lineup with the improved M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset. The new MacBook Pro models come with better battery life and are available in 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays. While the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes in two storage models, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes in three models that differ in terms of storage and memory.

The new MacBook models come with a 120Hz ProMotion MiniLED display or as Apple likes to call it, the "Liquid Retina Pro XDR" display. Both Notebooks have noticeably thinner bezels than the previous version of the device. As Republic World reported before the launch, the MacBook Pros feature a notch on top to house the 1080p webcam as well. Read to find details about prices in India and Dubai.

14-inch MacBook Pro price in India vs Dubai

As Apple devices are available across the globe, their prices vary depending upon the region of purchase. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is available from a starting price of Rs 1,94,900 in India. The model comes with Apple latest M1 Pro chipset and has an eight-core CPU, 14-core GPU and 16GB of unified memory or RAM. and 512GB of SSD storage. The model had three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, MagSafe 3 port and SDXC card slot as well. The Pro series notebook from Apple also supports 67W USB-C charging.

In India, the device is available to order on Apple's official website. Shipments will start arriving between October 28 to November 1, 2021. However, the same model is priced at AED 8,499.00 in Dubai, which roughly converts to Rs 1,73,402 while compiling the report. Shipments are expected to arrive in the region within two to three weeks, as mentioned on Apple.com/ae. There is a price difference of Rs 20,000.

16-inch MacBook Pro price in India vs Dubai

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is available in India from a starting price of Rs 2,39,900. The model comes with the latest Apple M1 Pro chipset and has a 10-core CPU and a 16-Core GPU, 16GB of unified memory or RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The connectivity and ports configuration is similar to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro model mentioned above. However, the 16-inch model does support 140W USB-C charging.

In India, the device can be ordered from Apple's official website and shipments will be delivered between October 28 to November 1, 2021. The same model is priced at AED 10,599 in Dubai, which roughly converts to Rs 2,16,248 while compiling the report. Shipments are expected to be delivered by October 25, 2021. There's a difference of approximately Rs 23,000 between the price of the same model in India and Dubai.