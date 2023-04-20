Apple's Second Store In Delhi; Select Group Chairman Says, 'Momentous Occasion For India'

As Delhi is all set to witness the first official store of Apple in the national capital at Select Citywalk Mall on April 20, the Select Group Chairman Arjun Sharma termed it a “momentous occasion for retail in India”. The Apple store in Delhi will be the company’s second store in India after Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, which was inaugurated on April 18.

"It's a momentous occasion for retail in India. We at Select Citywalk are very excited that Apple chose us to be its launch partner in New Delhi. This is one of the most iconic brands in the world. Apple was long awaited in India, finally, it is here and available at Select Citywalk,” the Chairman of the Select Group was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Once they start producing in India, I hope the prices of the products will come down so that it can be made available to more and more people in the country,” Sharma added.

India’s second Apple store in Delhi

Days after the inauguration of Apple’s first store in India in Mumbai’s BKC, the company will be opening its second store in Delhi on Thursday, April 20. The store will be located at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. Apple CEO Tim Cook has arrived in India to welcome customers at the inauguration of the iconic iPhone maker's first official store in the national capital.

Following his visit to India, Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and talked about various topics, including tech-powered transformations taking place in India. The Apple CEO also met Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Taking to Twitter, Tim Cook wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country.”

Responding to Cook’s tweet, PM Modi said, “An absolute delight to meet you, Tim Cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.”

Notably, Apple's Delhi store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which will provide customers an option to order online and collect their devices in-store.