Asus Announces 4 New Chromebooks: Check Specifications, Price, Availability And More

Asus has announced four Chromebooks at the launch event which was scheduled for Thursday, July 15, 2021. It is the first time the company is entering into the budget-laptops/Chromebooks section, and the company says that the upcoming Asus Chromebooks will deliver upon simplicity, speed, and security. Asus also mentioned that the devices will help students in e-learning and will be available to purchase from Flipkart from Thursday, July 22, 2021. Keep reading to know more about Asus Chromebook specification, price, and availability.

Commenting at the launch, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India said, “We are excited to introduce our ‘Thoughtfully Simple’ yet ‘Transformative’ ASUS Chromebook series, which is designed to ensure extremely intuitive and user friendly computing experience for modern day learners and modern day cloud focused enterprises.” He further added, “We will be also announcing a range of community support activities for ASUS Chromebook users and share a range of resources that will help consumers make use of their Chromebook Thoughtfully Simple.”

Asus Chromebook Overview

There are four models in the Asus Chromebook lineup. The models are named Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and Chromebook C523. The latter two come with both touch and non-touch variants. The devices are designed to simplify the everyday learning experience of students and offer an immersive display (up to 15.6") in a durable chassis. The Chromebooks come with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64Gb of fast SSD storage to enable lesser boot times and instant execution of applications.

The Asus Chromebook lineup is powered by Intel's Celeron processors and benefits from the array of Android pps that are available on Chrome OS. In terms of connectivity, the devices come with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports which support charging and external display output. Using a MicroSD card, a user can expand the storage on Asus Chromebooks up to 2T. A dual and Wi-Fi 802.11ac is standard across all models, along with Bluetooth connectivity as well. The devices are lightweight and easy to carry around.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 Specifications

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Processor

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 600

RAM: LPDDR4 2400Mhz, 4GB onboard

Storage: eMMC 5.1, 64GB

Display: Touch screen 11.6" 16:9, LED Backlit HD (1366 x 768), 200 nit, 50% NTSC, Anti-glare

Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(DP+PD)

Battery: 50Wh

Asus Chromebook Glip C223, C423, C523 Specifications

Processor: Intel Celeron N3350 Processor

GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 500

RAM: LPDDR4 2400Mhz, 4GB onboard

Storage: up to eMMC 5.1, 64GB

Display: up to 15.6 " 16:9 Touchscreen, LED Backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz, 200 nit, 45% NTSC

Ports:2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(DP+PD)

Battery: 38Wh

Commenting on the new Chromebook launch, Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS said, “At ASUS, we take lead in introducing the latest technology to our Indian Fans. To meet the needs of current times, we are happy to introduce a new range of ASUS Chromebooks that are fast, intuitive, easy to use and highly affordable. We strongly believe, Indian consumers now have a reliable range of Asus laptops with their preferred OS to choose from, across affordable price points. ASUS Chromebooks will immensely benefit students, homemakers and new-age cloud-focused enterprises.”

Asus Chromebook Price

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 – ₹23,999

ASUS Chromebook C223 – ₹17,999

ASUS Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch) – ₹19,999

ASUS Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch) – ₹20,999

ASUS Chromebook C423 (Touch) – ₹23,999

ASUS Chromebook C523 (Touch) – ₹24,999

