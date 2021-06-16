Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 Specification: The Budget Chromebook

Chromebooks have become popular in recent times owing to their functionality and portable nature. A lot of manufacturers are developing advanced Chromebook-based experience for users. One of the latest devices in the category is the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5, which comes with powerful specifications at a decent price. Keep reading to know more about Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 specification and price.

Asus Chromebook flip cm5 Specification

Display

Right out of the box, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 comes with a 60 Hz 15.6” FHD display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The display has an 81% screen to body ratio, can shine up to 250 nits and is touch-enabled. It also supports a USI Stylus which implies that a user can use a third-party stylus on the screen. The screen can be folded all the way up to 360 degrees, delivering a dedicated tablet experience.

Processor and Storage

As far as the processor is concerned, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 comes with two variants, both powered by the AMD Ryzen series of processors. The base model comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core processor, which is coupled along with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The upper model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processor and up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of M.2 PCle 3.0 SSD. Both the variants feature AMD Radeon graphics and run on ChromeOS.

Multimedia and Connectivity

In terms of multimedia, the device has a 720p HD camera, a dual Harman/Kardon certified speaker with a built-in microphone array that supports Google Assistant Voice Recognition, and full size backlit keyboard with a 5.68” glass touchpad. A user can connect the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 with other devices using HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with display and power delivery. Unlike many other budget laptops, this one supports Wi-Fi 6, backed by Asus Wi-Fi Stabilizer technology which ensures a stable data connection.

Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 Price

Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 price starts at $499.99 for the base model, which roughly translates to about Rs. 37,000 INR. It might be a decent option for someone who wishes to buy from the lineup of budget laptops. The Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 also supports Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, which enabled high-performance cloud gaming on the device, with multiple games.

IMAGE: ASUS WEBSITE