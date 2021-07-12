Asus Could Announce New Products Including Chromebook For Indian Students

Chromebooks have been a trending topic amongst technology geeks for a long time now. A number of popular brands have already been working on releasing new Chromebooks for their users. Currently, Asus has been one of those companies that are working on releasing their new laptop range. The new Asus Chromebook has now been confirmed by the makers and they will release more content about their laptops on July 15. On this day, Asus is hosting a virtual event that is focused on releasing new "Thoughtfully Simple '' products, especially for Indian students. Thus the users have been trying to find more information about the upcoming Chromebooks from Asus.

New Asus Chromebook could be announced soon

The hosts of this event have not released anything specific about the products that are going to be announced with this event. But a number of speculations suggest that a new more powerful and affordable Chromebook is in line to be released soon. All the company has released is a press note to the media saying that the upcoming products are designed with an aim to democratize digital education and they claim that these products can seamlessly integrate with the users' walk of life with a minimized learning curve. They also confirmed that these Asus new Chromebooks are going to be Flipkart exclusives. This means that these products can only be bought on Flipkart’s official website or app. A teaser shared by Asus suggests that the new Chromebook could be in the product lineup that is supposed to be released soon.

More information about Chromebooks

A recent update about Chromebook suggests that Opera is available for Chromebooks after the makers have released an update for the same. The makers of Opera said that this browser will be “the world’s first alternative browser optimised for Chromebooks".The Opera latest update manages to bring in new features to the browser like an already built-in VPN and ad-blocker. Other additions include the addition of different social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger on the side panel of the browser that will make chatting more easier and accessible for the users.