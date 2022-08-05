Asus India Launches Three New Laptops: ZenBook Flip 14, VivoBook S14 Flip And VivoBook 15

Asus India has launched three new laptops. They are called ZenBook Flip 14, VivoBook S14 Flip and VivoBook 15. The laptops are priced from Rs. 49,990 and will be available from the leading online retailers in the country. The most premium laptop out of all is the ZenBook Flip 14. On the other hand, the most affordable laptop out of the three is VivoBook 15. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and price of the new Asus laptops.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14

The Asus Zenbook Flip 14 comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display that can achieve up to 550 nits of peak brightness. With a slim profile, the laptop supports touch input as well. When it comes to processor, it comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H processor, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The most expensive laptop in the lineup, the Asus Zenbook Flip 14 is priced at Rs. 99,990 in India.

Asus VivoBook S14 Flip

The Asus VivoBook S14 Flip features a 14-inch FHD IPS panel that can achieve a peak brightness of 300 nits. Customers can choose from AMD and Intel processors as the laptop comes with Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H chipsets. Further, users get up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM. The Asus VivoBook S14 Flip is priced at Rs. 66,990 and the top costs Rs. 74,990.

Asus VivoBook 15

Last but not least, The Asus Vivo Book 15 comes with a 15.6-inch touch display. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 1240P processor which is paired with a maximum of 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Asus VivoBook 15 will start from Rs. 49,990 and like the other laptops, it will be available from e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and the company's e-shop. Stay tuned for more updates on Asus laptops and other tech news.