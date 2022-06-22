Asus Launches ROG Flow Z13 And TUF Dash F15 Laptops In India; Check Specs & Price

Asus has launched two new laptops in India. These are called Asus ROG Flow Z13 and Asus ROG TUF Dash F15. The pricing and availability of these laptops have also been revealed by the company. While Flow Z13 provides users with more power, the Dash F15 provides users with more functionality. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and price of both the laptops.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is available in two different display options. The first option comes with a 13.4-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The second option comes with a 13.4-inch UHD display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 pixels. However, it supports a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Both the models can achieve a peak brightness of 500 nits and support Dolby Vision HDR technology.

Under the hood, the Ass ROG Flow Z13 comes with up to the latest Intel Core i9-12900H chipset. The processor is accompanied by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Additionally, the laptop has a total of three microphones for delivering excellent sound quality during video calls. For connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-A, USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), along with a card reader.

Asus ROG TUF Dash F15

The Asus ROG TUF Dash F15 comes with two display models as well. The first one offers a 15.6-inch IPS FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and the second one offers a 15.6-inch IPS WQHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. As a choice, users can select up to Intel Core i7-12650H processor. Additionally, the laptop comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 will start from Rs. 1,36,990 in India. Further, the Asus ROG Flow TUF Dash F15 price will start at Rs. 90,990. Both the laptops are available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and Asus e-shop in India. Additionally, retailers such as Croma, Vijay Sales and Asus Exclusive stores will also sell the device.