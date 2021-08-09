Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Released: Check Its Price, Features And Availability

Asus has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the tech community for the launch of their ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. The Taiwanese multinational tech company has managed to bring in the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU coupled with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU for this series of Asus gaming laptops. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are curious to know more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about these new Asus gaming laptops. Read more to know about the new ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition specifications and price in India.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition specs

The makers of this gaming laptop have loaded their product with a WQHD panel that helps deliver a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3 millisecond response time, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is also powered by a 90Whr battery which claims to deliver about 12 hours of video playback. The laptop is also backed up with a 16GB GDDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIE SSD and additional features like Dolby Atmos, AI Noise Cancellation, and Smart Amp. After being loaded with such exceptional features, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition weighs only 2.5kg. Apart from this, here is also a list of Key Specifications for the new ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop.

Display size: 15.60-inch

Display resolution: 2560x1440 pixels

Processor: Ryzen 5000 Series

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 Home

SSD: 1TB

Graphics: AMD Radeon Integrated

Weight: 2.50 kg

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition price and availability

The makers have fixed Rs. 1,54,990 as the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition price in India. Developers have already started the manufacturing process of these products and are planning to release them to the local markets on August 11. These will be available on Asus Exclusive Store (AES), ROG Store, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Other third-party offline retailers might also have some of the new Asus gaming laptops in stock. Make sure to check the warranty of the laptop before buying it from third-party retailers. But it is recommended to opt for the authorised dealers only. No other information has been released about these laptops. Keep an eye out for any other updates on Asus’ social media handles.