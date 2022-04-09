Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 launched in India: Check specifications and price here

Asus has launched a new high-performance laptop in India that comes with Intel's top-of-the-line processor and Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti graphics processor. The laptop is available on the leading e-commerce platform in India. With multiple storage models, a backlit keyboard and a fast-charging battery, the laptop runs on Windows 11. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 comes with a 16-inch IPS WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 built on a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports complete coverage of DCI-P3 colour space and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The response time of the display is 3ms and it supports Dolby Vision HDR as well. Under the hood, the laptop features Intel’s Core i9 12th Generation processor with a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz. Out of the box, the laptops run on Windows 11 Home.

The processor is combined with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics processor with up to 16GB of DGGR6 RAM. It is worth mentioning that RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics processing units manufactured by Nvidia. Along with that, the laptop features up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and supports 48GB of RAM at max. Apart from that, the device comes with up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe Cle 4.0 SSD.

The keyboard on Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard that supports RGB lighting. I/O ports on the device include a 3.5mm microphone/headphone jack, one HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (DisplayPort/Power Delivery), a LAN port and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The microphones on the device support noise-cancelling technology. Further, the laptop has a multi-output speaker system as well.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 price

The battery life on the device should be good as it features a 4-cell Li-ion 90WHrs battery, which charges via a 240W charger. The laptop will be priced at Rs. 1,79,990 in India. It is available on multiple e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Vijay Sales. Additionally, customers also have the option to buy from multiple variants of the device, including one with 8GB of RAM and the other with 16GB of RAM. Stay tuned for more updates on laptops and other latest tech news.