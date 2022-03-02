ASUS Teases Hybrid Device With OLED Display; Launch Event Scheduled For March 3

After revealing the Asus ROG Phone 5s/5s Pro and the compact Android flagship 8z in India, the Taiwanese technology company Asus is gearing up for launching an OLED TV in the country. This would be the first time the company has talked about television sets. However, it has not revealed any details about the device that will launch, except a line in social media video that mentions "best of both worlds." Keep reading to know more about the Asus OLED TV launch date in India.

As mentioned in the official tweet attached below, the Asus OLED TV (or at least that is what the tweet clearly mentions) will be launched on March 3, 2022, at 12 PM. However, looking at the latest social media campaign titled "Who Watches TV?" there is a possibility that Asus could launch a hybrid TV device with an OLED display but with more portability, as offered by conventional television sets.

Want to have a cinematic experience anytime, anywhere?

The new age of ASUS OLED TV is here & is your perfect companion to #WowTheWorld. TV is never going to be the same again!



Unveiling on 3rd of March 2022 at 12 noon.#ASUS #ASUSIndia #WhoWatchesTV #ASUSOLED pic.twitter.com/h9Wu4JmR4u — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 1, 2022

What could Asus launch tomorrow?

Another statement mentioned in the tweet attached above is, "want to have a cinematic experience anytime, anywhere." Any device that can be used anytime-anywhere has to have a portable character. Given that the regular and even smart television sets sold by most brands are to be used standing at one place, the possibility of Asus launching a hybrid device gets even stronger.

Another tweet posted by the company contains the image of a TV-like device. At this point, it is known that this device has an OLED display, but other specifications or price of the device is not revealed yet. It is worth mentioning that the company seems to have shifted its focus from LCD and IPS panels on its devices to OLED panels. Most recently, it has launched the world's largest all-screen foldable laptop called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED.

The most recent smartphone launched by the company, Asus 8z also comes with an AMOLED panel. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the display can go as bright as 1100 nits, which makes it legible in direct sunlight. Overall, the display size is compact and can easily be held with one hand.