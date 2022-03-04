Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED launched in India: Check specifications and price

Asus has launched the new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in India. It is a convertible laptop that comes with a touchscreen and can be used as a content consumption device with built-in stereo speakers. The portable laptop device is available in a single colour and is available to purchase via online stores in India. Read on to know more about the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED specifications and its price.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED specifications

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate features a 13.3-inch OLED FHD touchscreen along with a 0.2ms response time and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and inputs via stylus as well. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor with a maximum frequency of 3.3GHz. The processor is accompanied by an integrated Intel UHD graphics chip.

As far as storage is concerned, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. For connecting the device, users will get the option of two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C display/power delivery and a 3.5mm microphone/headphone jack.

For wireless transfer, it features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It also supports microSD cards. The rear camera on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate is a 13MP shooter and the front camera is a 5MP shooter.

For multimedia consumption, the Asus Vivobook 13 comes with a 4-way stereo speaker. Additionally, it features smart Amp technology, along with an array of microphones. The battery on the device is a 50WHrs battery that supports 65W fast charging. Those who purchase the device will also get Microsoft 365 for one month.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price in India

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 45,990 in India. The higher variant of the device with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a laptop sleeve, stand, stylus and a holder is priced at Rs. 62,990. The device is available to purchase via leading online stores in India including Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital and Asus exclusive stores.