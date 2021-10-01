Asus VivoBook K15 Launched With Intel & AMD GPU Options: Check Price And Specs

Asus Vivobook K15 with OLED display has now been launched for the Indian community. Asus is planning to dominate the laptop sector with the help of this new VivoBook that is designed especially for Gen Z users. Makers have added accessibility features and have also brought in multiple CPU configurations including Intel Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, or AMD Ryzen 5 to their latest Vivobook. The launch of this new Asus laptop has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to unearth more informations about it. Here is all we know about the VivoBook K15 release date, specifications and pricing in India.

Asus VivoBook K15 specifications

Asus makers have confirmed that their laptop will feature a 15.6-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Other prominent features of the laptop include a 5.75 mm thin bezel, 400 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop will run on Windows 10 out of the box but the users will have an option to upgrade to Windows 11. Asus is offering up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD or 1TB SATA HDD as the laptop’s onboard storage unit.

The laptop is also offered in multiple GPU options including the Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Core i7-1165G7, or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. Additional features of the laptop include a dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm audio jack combo and a microSD card reader. A total of 3 colour options are offered to the users including Hearty Gold, Indie Black and Transparent Silver. Read more to know about the Asus VivoBook K15 price in India.

Asus VivoBook K15 price in India