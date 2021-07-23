Asus Your WFH Option? Design Thinking-led Chromebooks Superior To Tablets, Says Top Exec

Asus has recently launched a lineup of budget-oriented dual-nature devices called Chromebooks. The lineup consists of four different Chromebook models, which differ based on size and touch/non-touch screens. On the occasion of the launch, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group at Asus India spoke to Republic World, explaining the ideology behind the latest devices and the company's future outlook for the Indian market.

'Asus products are present across all segments in the Indian market'

Asus has a comprehensive lineup when it comes to both entry-level and high-end gaming computers. They also have a dedicated sub-brand called ROG, which stands for Republic of Gamers and focuses on manufacturing devices for gamers and creators. In the continuously surging Indian PC market, Asus stands among the top five PC/laptop companies in India and is expanding its horizon with the latest Asus Chromebooks.

"Asus is present across all segments. We’ve got consumer PCs, gaming PCs, from entry level Asus Notebooks to Vivobooks to high-end ZenBooks, we have got a complete rig of consumer PCs. Then is the ROG series which is especially meant for gaming. Additionally, Asus also offers a dedicated series of smartphones that are gaming oriented and have flagship specifications. We maintain a holistic presence across several price points, catering to the needs of creators and gamers as well," said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head (Commercial PC and Smartphone), Asus India.

'Considering the drastic increase in demand, there is a need for budget specific devices'

Asus believes that there is an extensive need for budget centric hybrid devices in the market, which can bridge the gap between full-fledged laptops and tablets. Devices that can access the internet and perform basic tasks such as attending video calls, working with documents or consuming digital content are becoming the need of vast demography. Asus Chromebooks provide an affordable solution to the learn/work from home requirements from students to professionals.

"The PC market is seeing a fundamental shift. Since more and more consumers are working and learning from home, they require an individual device to sustain their productivity. This kind of upscale in requirement, where consumers are upgrading from one device per household to one device per individual, is a massive increase in demand. In such a scenario, consumers need more affordable options that fit to their needs, and Chromebooks are best suited" said Dinesh Sharma in an exclusive interaction with Republic World.

'Asus Chromebooks offer several advantages over a traditional tablet'

Representing Asus India, Dinesh Sharma says that the Asus Chromebooks offer several advantages over traditional tablets, as it comes with a dedicated keyboard, multi-purpose Chrome OS and excellent battery life. Such devices can be used for day-to-day tasks by both students and professionals. Additionally, the Asus Chromebook price is highly affordable and hence suits better the needs of college-going students, new-joiners in organizations, or simply as a multi-purpose device.

"The Asus Chromebook offers certain advantages over traditional Android tablets as well. Users have a full-fledged and durable keyboard integrated in to the Chromebook. Especially for students or professionals who need a good quality keyboard to maintain optimal productivity. When typing on a smartphone or a touchscreen, a virtual keyboard takes as much as 40 to 50% of the screen, reducing the workable screen area." ~ Dinesh Sharma.

'Asus believes in the ideology of Design Thinking'

In the current learning from home scenario, students need to have a capable device with them, which can facilitate a better online learning experience. While most Windows laptops and PCs can offer the same, they come at a premium price point. Being a relatively heavy operating system, Windows needs higher specifications than the Google Chrome OS, which runs Asus Chromebooks. Hence, the Design Thinking ideology believes in delivering what the users actually want.

"Asus as a company believes in the philosophy of design thinking. It is divided into 4 to 5 logical aspects. Firstly, Asus thoroughly understands and empathizes with the needs of the consumers. Thereafter, we combine the technological understanding and innovation capabilities with the emerging needs of consumers. Then we create products that directly address the ‘pain points’ that consumers have. Learning from the feedback that is provided to us by the consumers is also an integral part of the process." ~ Dinesh Sharma on brand ideology towards Indian market segement.

India is like a home market to Asus, says Dinesh Sharma

Asus has a successful lineup of both budget laptops and gaming smartphones in India. Along with the Asus Chromebooks launch, Asus is innovating specifically for India, where students and professionals need budget centric hardware solutions to fulfil their academic/professional requirements. Not only the Asus Chromebooks price but other products from Asus are also priced aggressively.

"India is like a home market to Asus. Within Asus which is present on a global level, the focus on India is very high. We are working upon a Made for India philosophy, wherein our devices across several categories are specifically designed for the needs of an Indian consumer. Working with Indian retailers such as Flipkart helps us to develop an understanding of the Indian consumers, what are the problems that they are facing and what can be an optimal solution for it."

