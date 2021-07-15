Asus Zenfone 8 India Launch Delayed: Company Reveals 4 New Chromebooks

Asus India will not be launching Zenfone 8, the compact Android flagship in the country today. Instead, the launch event in collaboration with Flipkart is focused on launching products for students to facilitate e-learning at an affordable price. Earlier this week, there were reports about the Indian launch of Asus Zenfone 8 to be held on July 15, 2021, since Asus and Flipkart have an event titled “Advancing to Simpler Times.” Keep reading to know more about the Flipkart launch event.

Asus Zenfone 8 not launching today, Asus to focus on budget-oriented laptops

An internal source has confirmed that Asus will not be launching the most anticipated Zenfone 8 smartphone today. The company's compact Android flagship launch is delayed and might occur in the second quarter of 2021, as mentioned by the source. Most fans were waiting to get their hands on the 5.9" flagship device from Asus, as the global launch took place a few months back. The device is going to be one of the best Asus Smartphones.

“Advancing to simpler things” to launch budget-friendly laptops based on the Android ecosystem

The 'Advancing towards simpler things' event is live and Asus has announced their upcoming lineup of Chromebooks. The devices are specially designed for students, to facilitate easy learning from home experience. Asus highlights the current pandemic situation in their event and says that the Asus Chromebook devices will provide an all-around solution for students and professionals to work from home. The device will offer complete access to apps from Google's ecosystem, enabling a versatile experience. These budget laptops will be available to purchase from Flipkart from July 22, 2021.

The budget-oriented Chromebooks by Asus will come with 'simplicity, speed, and security as mentioned in the launch event. In the launch event streamed live on YouTube, Asus announced 4 models in the upcoming Chromebook lineup. The models are C223, C214, C423, and C523. The Chromebooks are powered by Intel processors and come with fast storage. The pricing of the models that come with a touch-enabled display and those without a touch-enabled display will be different. Stay tuned for detailed specifications about the devices.

IMAGE: ASUS INDIA YOUTUBE