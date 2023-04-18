At Apple Store Opening In Mumbai, Tim Cook Smitten By Energy; Celebs Celebrate

After Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first Apple physical retail store in India, called Apple BKC, and welcomed the first customer to the outlet, he took to Twitter and said that "the energy in Mumbai is incredible." Cook wrote on the microblogging platform and said, "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India."

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl April 18, 2023

People cheerfully gathered outside the store to witness its grand inauguration and check out the first Apple retail store. The store, situated at Ambani's Jio World Drive Mall opened after the company completed 25 years in the country. The move by the giant technology company also reflected its's future plans for the Indian market.

Another retail store of Apple is set to be inaugurated on April 20 in Delhi's Select City Walk Mall.

Celebs celebrate first Apple Store in India

Congratulating Apple for its all-new store in Mumbai, a lot of celebrities and renowned public figures took to Twitter and reacted to the company's move. The singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter after meeting the Apple CEO and showered his love for the company. He said, "Got to meet the amazing Tim Cook at the launch of India’s first-ever Apple Store in Mumbai, BKC! Big love to the folks at Apple for hosting such a beautiful evening."

Got to meet the amazing @Tim_Cook at the launch of India’s first-ever Apple Store in Mumbai, BKC! Big love to the folks at @Apple for hosting such a beautiful evening 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OyBbUM5Fzk — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 17, 2023

Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia also shared a picture of her along with Apple CEO and wrote, "What a store … what a story."

The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga also clicked photos with Cook.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Tonight was very special meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook! It was such an honor to be part of this amazing event and to be in the presence of so many amazing people. The first store in India at Apple BKC - opening very soon!"

Famous Youtuber Arun Prabhudesai, who owns Trakin Tech, also attended the opening for the media personnel and shared a glimpse of the store, and wrote, "Apple BKC!"

Another tech enthusiast, named Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter and spoke about the salient features Apple BKC.

Features of India’s first Apple Store — Apple BKC:



- 100% Renewable Energy (one of the most efficient Apple Store in the 🌎)

- 1000 Handcrafted Timber tiles for Ceiling

- Stone walls from Rajasthan, Stainless Steel Staircase

- 100 team members who collectively speak 20 languages pic.twitter.com/EL6vLGmQwx — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 17, 2023

