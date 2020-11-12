Bear Attacks On The Rise, people Of Japan Deploy robotic Monster Wolves To Scare Them Off

In an effort to scare away bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside, the people of Takikawa, a city in Hokkaido, Japan, have started to deploy a 'robot monster wolf'. As per the local media reports, local people installed these robotic wolves in September after they found bears roaming in the neighbourhood.

The city officials said that the Bears have become more active and dangerous as they are searching for food before going into hibernation. A decrease of acorns and nuts in the wild this year is also one of the reasons that wild animals have decided to venture closer to the towns, officials added.

READ | Japan And India Now Part Of Air Bubble, Delhi To Tokyo Flights To Resume From November 2

READ | Japan To Open English-speaking Support Office To Lure Foreign Professionals: Minister

Japanese install robot monster wolf to avoid bear attacks

These robot wolves installed in the houses have a 65 cm-long, 50 cm-tall body which is completely covered with the 'realistic-looking fur'. When the pre-installed sensor in this machine wolf is triggered so that it can scare kick into action. While generating ear-splintering sound, the robot's eyes turned red and emit a variety of sounds.

READ | Japan PM's Adviser Says 'US Will Need Tokyo More' Under Biden Amid Tensions With China

The maker of this robotic wolf machine, Ohta Seiki, informed that this monster wolf has approximately 60 different types of sounds along with red shining eyes. The bears do not get used to these different sounds due to which they continue to remain in fear, he added. Seiki said that since the opening of this shop in 2018, over 70 units of this robotic wolf have been sold.

READ | US & Japan Commence 'Keen Sword 21' Military Exercise Amid China Threat