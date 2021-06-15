Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation And Transparency Mode Launched

Apple acquired consumer audio products company Beats has launched Beats Studio Plus, the new budget wireless buds. It sits right between the standard Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, in terms of both price and specifications. The Beats Studio Plus price is set at $149.99 and come with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. Keep reading the Beats Studio Plus review for further details.

Beats Studio Buds Specification

The Beats Studio Buds comes with a custom acoustic platform, which delivers balanced sound. Along with that, it comes with Active Noise Cancellation which helps in blocking unnecessary external sounds in a noisy environment. The feature also helps in listening to songs as external noises adversely affect the performance of an earphone. Additionally, Beats Studio Buds has borrowed the Transparency Mode from Apple AirPods, which can be used to hear the sounds in the environment. The feature allows a user to have a conversation without removing the wireless buds from the ears which is a very crucial aspect of Beats Studio Buds specification.

The device supports both iOS and Android smartphones and can be connected using simple one-touch pairing. Now, Apple does mention on their website that the Beats Studio Buds come with high-quality call performance using dual mics, but some reviews about the product hold their reservations. That being said, one can expect up to 8 hours of battery life from the wireless buds, which increases to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. Power users can wear the device while working out or in other general scenarios as it comes with IPX4 water and sweat resistance. A Type-C universal charging port on Beats Studio Buds caters to a vast audience, however, there is no wireless charging support.

Beats Studio Buds Price

The Beats Studio Buds price has been set at $149.99, which immediately positions it as an alternative to Airpods. The price translates to Rs.11,000 INR, which is decent enough as the AirPods still sell for about Rs. 14,000 in the country. Some reviews even claim that these sound better than the AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro, however, the claim remains subjective. These are available to pre-order on Apple's website and shipping would start from June 24 onwards. The device has launched in the US and Canada and would be available for other markets gradually. They are available in three colours: White, Black and Red.

Interestingly, a lot of experts and reviews are criticizing the Beats Studio Buds on grounds that it does not offer all the software features that AirPods does. Now, it is important to understand that Apple products offer exceptional connectivity among its devices, and it has established a unique identity for the same. Beats has cut grounds on all the features that Apple offers in order to differentiate the product from Apple's AirPods, which otherwise would be a disaster for the iconic AirPods by Apple. That was all for Beats Studio Buds review.

IMAGE: APPLE WEBSITE