BenQ Launches 10 New Products For The Indian Market: Check Their Pricing And Availablity

The Taiwanese electronics company, BenQ has managed to gain a lot of interest amongst the tech geeks after they launched a new set of products for its users. BenQ has confirmed to release a total of 10 new products for the Indian markets. These products include gaming and entertainment monitors, smart wireless portable projectors, gaming accessories, smart wireless portable projector with 2.1 CH speakers and many more products. Here is all the information available on the internet about the new BenQ products launched in India.

BenQ India and South Asia Managing Director, Rajeev Singh recently released an official statement to the press that said this could be the widest portfolio launch in the category as it contains products for consumers with varying visual requirements, be it an extraordinarily immersive gaming experience, surreal and entertaining audio-visuals, excellence in eSports or a cinematic experience on the go.

BenQ MOBIUZ Gaming Monitors

One of the most prominent releases includes its new MOBIUZ gaming monitors. MOBIUZ gaming monitors are loaded with impressive features including 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Response Time, custom-tuned HDR, AMDFreeSync Premium Pro technology and 3-sided bezel-less panel and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Makers have launched a total of 6 new models of these monitors. Out of these offerings, only three have curved panels that can be used to experience an immersive gaming experience while using their product.

BenQ wireless portable projector

Apart from these monitors, BenQ's new smart wireless portable projector GV30 has also gained a lot of attention recently. It could be because of its features including 2.1 Channel Speakers, Android TV 9.0, authentic colours and vivid contrast with the help of BenQ Cinematic Color that has 97 per cent Rec 709 coverage. Other impressive features of the projector include a135-degree projection angle, several connectivity options and long battery life. Apart from this, a new Zowie EC-3C E-Sports Mouse has also been released for the Indian markets. All of these new products are available on Benq’s official website and official retailers.

Other products released by BenQ