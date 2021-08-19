BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV Projector: Price, Features And Other Details You Need To Know

Taiwanese company BenQ has confirmed the launch of 'V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV' for the Indian market. BenQ is a popular company known for its electronic products like TVs, Monitors, Speakers and more.

The main attraction point for the BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV is a laser projection tech that helps in projecting True 4K images on a large wall or ALR screen. This has been picked up by many and they are curious to know more about the BenQ 4K Laser TV, its features and the price. Here is all the information about BenQ’s new 4K TV projector.

BenQ 4K Laser TV projector features

The developers have loaded their BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV with 3000 Lumens brightness and a 4K ultra laser projector. The quality of the image displayed is really high because it has 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space coverage. BenQ also claims that the device is capable of delivering HDR-PRO image quality.

The projector seems so premium because of its 100-inch display that can be projected from as close as 23 inches. The range of this 4K projector display is 70-120 inches diagonally. The company also guarantees that the projector’s light source life is up to 30,000 hours. BenQ also confirmed that the projector will also have 3-D viewing options available for its users.

BenQ 4K Laser TV projector price in India

The price for BenQ 4K Laser TV for the 32GB Apple TV has been fixed at Rs 4,99,000. The company will also offer installation support, three years onsite warranty on the projector and three years/15,000 hours warranty for the light source.

This is a great product launched by BenQ and one which practically has only one competitor in India - Samsung Premiere. The BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV is going to have an Optical out/HDMI (eARC), two HDMI ports, three USB reader ports and one Optical Out RS232 port for connectivity for external products like speakers and headphones. No other information has been released about this new product. Thus it is better to keep an eye out for any updates on the launch of new products from BenQ.