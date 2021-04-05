Best 1.5 Ton AC In India: List Of Some Efficient AC Units Available In The Market

The Summer season has started in India and it can certainly get very hot because of the weather. Thus owning an AC is certainly a must these days. Because of this, the users have recently been trying to search for more information about the Best 1.5 ton AC in India. So to help them out, we have listed out the best 1.5 ton AC in India.
Best 1.5 Ton AC in India
LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC – 2021 Model, MS-Q18NYZA
- It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.73 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser, Anti-bacterial filter, dehumidifier, EZ Clean filters and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.
- 1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹41,490
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC IC518DBTU 2020 Model
- It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.53 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, dust filter and dehumidifier and 10-years warranty on compressor and one year on condenser.
- 1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹48,990
Carrier 1.5-ton 3-star Inverter Split AC – CAS18ES3R30F0
- It has a 3 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 3.63 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, Dual filtration, a number of different game modes and with a 5-year warranty on the compressor.
- 1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹36,990
Voltas 1.4-Ton 5-Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC, 2021, 175V ADJ
- It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.51 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, Low noise levels up to 46db and environmental friendly R32 refrigerant.
- 1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹35,990
Hitachi 1.5-ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC, RSOG518HDEA
- It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.55 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, a number of different inverter features and a 10 year warranty on the compressor.
- 1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹41,990
Other 1.5 Ton AC
- Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac, 1.5T Magicool Pro/Pro+
- LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2021)
- Sanyo 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
- Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC, CS/CU-XU18XKYF
Promo Image Source: Shutterstock