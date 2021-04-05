Best 1.5 Ton AC In India: List Of Some Efficient AC Units Available In The Market

The Summer season has started in India and it can certainly get very hot because of the weather. Thus owning an AC is certainly a must these days. Because of this, the users have recently been trying to search for more information about the Best 1.5 ton AC in India. So to help them out, we have listed out the best 1.5 ton AC in India.

Best 1.5 Ton AC in India

LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC – 2021 Model, MS-Q18NYZA

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.73 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser, Anti-bacterial filter, dehumidifier, EZ Clean filters and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹41,490

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC IC518DBTU 2020 Model

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.53 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, dust filter and dehumidifier and 10-years warranty on compressor and one year on condenser.

1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹48,990

Carrier 1.5-ton 3-star Inverter Split AC – CAS18ES3R30F0

It has a 3 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 3.63 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, Dual filtration, a number of different game modes and with a 5-year warranty on the compressor.

1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹36,990

Voltas 1.4-Ton 5-Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC, 2021, 175V ADJ

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.51 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, Low noise levels up to 46db and environmental friendly R32 refrigerant.

1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹35,990

Hitachi 1.5-ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC, RSOG518HDEA

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.55 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, a number of different inverter features and a 10 year warranty on the compressor.

1.5 Ton AC Price: â‚¹41,990

Other 1.5 Ton AC

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac, 1.5T Magicool Pro/Pro+ LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2021) Sanyo 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Panasonic 1.5-ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC, CS/CU-XU18XKYF

