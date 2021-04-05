Best 1 Ton AC In India: List Of Some Efficient 1 Ton ACs Available In Indian Markets

The Summer season has started in India and it can certainly get very hot because of the weather. Thus owning an AC is certainly a must these days. Because of this, the users have recently been trying to search more information about the Best 1 ton AC in India. So to help them out, we have listed out the Best 1 ton AC in India.

Best 1 Ton AC in India

LG 1-Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC, MS-Q12YNZA

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.7 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

1 Ton AC Price: â‚¹35,490

Daikin 1-ton 5-star Inverter Split AC – FTKF35TV

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 5.80 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper condenser coils, R32 refrigerant and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

1 Ton AC Price: â‚¹38,990

LG 1-Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC, MS-Q12YNXA

It has a 3 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 3.95 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection and an inverter compressor technology.

1 Ton AC Price: â‚¹34,990

Sanyo 1-ton 5-star Inverter Split AC – 10T5SCIA

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper condenser coils, R32 refrigerant and a one year warranty on the product along with a 5 year warranty on the compressor.

1 Ton AC Price: â‚¹29,490

Hitachi 1-Ton 3-Star MERAI 3 100S Champion Inverter Split AC, RSFG312HDEA

It has a 3 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 3.70 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper condenser coils and split ac inverter compressor.

1 Ton AC Price: â‚¹31,999

Other 1 Ton AC in India

Blue Star IC512DATU Inverter 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Voltas 123EZA 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC Daikin FTKP35TV 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Copper GIC 12GTC5-WSA Samsung 3 Star Inverter Split Best 1 Ton AC AR12NV3HLTR

