Best AC Brands In India 2021 Along With Their Popular Variants And Price Range

As the summer season is already here, a number of people are considering buying a new air conditioner for themselves. This is why numerous people have been searching about AC brands and “best AC brands in India 2021”. Here is a list of the best air conditioner brand in India categorised in price range, country of origin and types of AC.

Best AC brands in India 2021

Daikin

Daikin is a brand from Japan and is very popular for its air conditioners. Daikin has been manufacturing and selling products in the world for over a century now and has a high demand among Indian consumers. Take a look at some of the highest-rated air conditioners sold by Daikin along with their prices:

Daikin ETF50RRV161, 1.5 Ton, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs. 40,000)

Daikin ETF50RRV1615, 1.5 Ton, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs. 42,000)

Daikin DTF50QRVC16, 1.5 Ton, 5 Star, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs. 45,000)

Daikin FTKD 71 FVM, 2.2 ton Inverter, R-22 Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs. 58,000)

Daikin FTKP60PRV16, 1.8 Ton Inverter, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs. 60,000)

Carrier

Carrier is an air conditioning brand from the USA that has high consumer demand in India. Carrier ACs are popular for the low maintenance requirements and study, durable and compressor boost cooling. Some of the popular ACs from the brand are listed below along with their prices:

Carrier(CAS12EK3R39F0+CF123R3CC90), 1 Ton, 3 Star, Split Air Conditioner (Uptp Rs.30,00)

Carrier(CAS18EK3R39F0+CF183R3AC90),1.5 Ton, 3 Star, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs.35,000)

Carrier(ESKO+ HYBRIDJET INV R410A,CAI18EK3R49F0),1.5 Ton, 3 Star, Inverter, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs.38,000)

Carrier(ESKO NEO HYBRIDJET INV R32,CAI18EK5R39F0), 1.5 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs.43,000)

Carrier(ESKO+ HYBRIDJET INV R410A,CAI24EK3R49F0), 2 Ton, 3 Star, Inverter, Split Air Conditioner (Upto Rs.60,000)

Hitachi

Another AC brand trusted by consumers is Hitachi, based in Tokyo, Japan. The brand is popular for its affordable price range and numerous choices to fit the budgets of middle-class families in India. Some of the popular ACs from Hitachi are:

Hitachi Split AC – 1.5TR ACE FMS – RAU518ETD (Upto Rs. 44,000)

Hitachi 2.0 Ton Split AC Kashikoi 400i Inverter – R410A – RAU024CVEA (Upto Rs. 65,000)

Hitachi RAW222KVD Kaze,2 Ton Window AC (Upto Rs. 35,000)

Hitachi RAV518HTD Summer QC, 1.5Ton 5 Star Window AC (Upto Rs. 37,000)

Hitachi RAC312HUD Split AC,1 Tons (Upto Rs. 35,000)



Voltas

Voltas is an Indian company that is a TATA enterprise and is trusted by its users. Voltas has been voted as the most reliant brand by many customers and the company enjoys a good reputation in the market. Reportedly, the revenue income of Voltas is around Rs 66.03 billion as of the year 2018 and the net income is around Rs 2.45 billion as of the year 2014. Some of the popular ACs from the brand are:

Voltas Jade 185 JY 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Air Conditioner (Up to Rs. 45,000)

Voltas 123CZA 1 Ton 3 Star Split Air Conditioner (Up to Rs. 30,000)

Voltas 185V DZV 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Up to Rs. 40,000)

Voltas 183 VJZJ4 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Up to Rs. 34,000)

Blue Star

Blue Star Limited is a company that is of Indian origin and has its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company is a trusted name for manufacturing and selling air conditioners in national and international markets. Some of the popular ACs from the brand are:

Blue Star (5W18LC), 1.5 Ton, 5 Star Window AC (Upto Rs .27,000)

Blue Star (FS318AATU), 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Split AC (Upto Rs. 32,000)

Blue Star (3HW18AATU), 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Split AC (Upto Rs. 35,000)

Blue Star (IC318RBTU), 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Split AC (Upto Rs. 37,000)

Blue Star (IC326YATU), 2 Ton, 3 Star Split AC (Upto Rs. 60,000)

LG

LG is a brand from South Korea and has been known to provide efficient solutions to AC buyers in India. LG is among the best brands to buy AC from due to its eco-friendly quality and hi-tech ACs that are energy efficient. Some of the popular ACs from the brand are:

LG L-Nova Plus LSA3NP5A, 1 Ton, 5 Star Split-AC (Upto Rs. 30,000)

LG LWA18CPXA, 1.5 Ton, 3 Star, Window Air Conditioner (Upto Rs. 32,000)

LG JS-Q18SUXD2, 1.5 Ton, 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Upto Rs. 39,000)

LG JS-Q18NPXA,1.5 Ton, Dual Inverter Split AC (Upto Rs. 40,000)

LG KS-Q18ENZA, 1.5 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Upto Rs. 42,000)

Whirlpool

Whirlpool is another popular brand that is based in the USA. Whirlpool ACs claim instant cooling, energy-saving capabilities and are considered smart ACs. Some of the best selling ACs from the brand are:

Whirlpool Magicool COPR 5S, 1.5 Ton, 5 Star, Window AC (Upto Rs. 27,000)

Whirlpool EZ Fantasia COPR 3S, 1 Ton, Inverter, Split AC (Upto Rs. 30,000)

Whirlpool 3D Cool, 1 Ton, 3 Star, Split AC (Upto Rs. 35,000)

Whirlpool 3D Cool Eco, 1.5 Ton, Inverter, Split AC (Upto Rs. 40,000)

Godrej

Godrej is another trusted name when it comes to Indian AC companies. The company was established in the year 1897 and was founded by Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej. The company provides a variety of air conditioners to choose from, some of them are listed below: