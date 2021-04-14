Best Air Coolers Under 10000: About Their Performance And Specifications In This Guide

Are you looking for budget friendly air coolers in India? are you searching for the best air coolers under 10000 that come with quality features? Then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at a small overview of the best air coolers under 10000, top air coolers under 10000 in India in terms of specifications and performance and more.

Best air coolers under 10000 in India

Bajaj Icon DC2015 air cooler

We are going to start our list with the Bajaj icon DC2015 air cooler. This is the modern air cooler that comes with all the quality features you need to have in order to effectively tackle hot weather. The looks and feel of this air cooler are fantastic. It is built with sturdy and high-quality material. It cools 600 sq ft of space effectively. In the next section, we will look at the specifications of this air cooler.

Specifications of this air cooler

Equipped with maxcool technology.

43 liter water tank capacity.

Powerful air throw throughout the room.

Turbofan technology enabled.

Comes with an ice Chamber.

Symphony Diet 12T air cooler

Next in our list is the Symphony Diet 12T air cooler. Great airflow and instant cooling are some of the best characteristics of this beauty. You will be able to shift this air cooler from one room to another easily thanks to the castor wheels. Because it is designed in a slender way, you will be able to fit it in any corner of the room. In the next section, we will look at its specifications.

Specifications of this air cooler

Comes equipped with a cool flow dispenser.

Auto-swing Option enabled.

Comes with castor wheels.

Equipped with an ice chamber.

Maharaja Whiteline Atlanto+ CO-110 air cooler

The third place goes to the Maharaja Whiteline Atlanto+ CO-110 air cooler. This air cooler comes with high-quality features and it will keep you cool even if there is intolerable heat outside. It has a water level indicator as well as a three-speed fan. Which means you will get cooling air all throughout your room. It has a 45 liter tank capacity and you’ll have cool air all day in your room once the tank is filled. It only consumes 165 watts of energy which is pretty good and you will be able to save some money in terms of electricity bill. In the next section, we will look at the specifications of this air cooler.

Specifications of this air cooler

The tank is built with anti-bacterial material.

45 liter tank capacity.

Comes with castor wheels.

Equipped with honeycomb pads.

Comes with ice chamber.

Image source: Shutterstock